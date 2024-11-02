Tom Stoppard's ARCADIA Comes to The Heights Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Heights Players is presenting Tom Stoppard's Arcadia through November 10th, 2024. Through the masterful interplay of past and present, the play weaves together threads of mathematics, poetry, landscape gardening, romantic entanglements, and most importantly: order and chaos.

Two timelines separated by nearly 200 years unfold in one English country house: in 1809, brilliant teenage mathematician Thomasina Coverly and her tutor Septimus Hodge explore love, science, and the nature of heat and time, while in the present day, two competing academics investigate a possible scandal involving Lord Byron. -As both timelines progress toward their inevitable conclusion, Stoppard crafts a profound meditation on the relationship between order and chaos, classical and romantic temperaments, and the certainty of science versus the unpredictability of human passion.

Arcadia stars Roxy Arecco as Hannah Jarvis, Jahir Borgo-Christian as Bernard Nightingale, Alexander Finch as Septimus Hodge, Evangeline Heflin as Thomasina Coverly, Elizabeth (Biz) Chappel as Lady Croom, Eden Gabay as Valentine Coverly, Mark Allen Berube as Jellaby, Brody Rogers as Ezra Chater, Sahar Babi as Augustus/Gus Coverly, Matt Matros as Richard Noakes, David Mackler as Captain Brice, Danielle Connor as Chloe Coverly, Hannah Simpson as Hannah Jarvis understudy, Samuel James Rider as Septimus Hodge understudy, Chloe Chappa as Thomasina Coverly understudy, and Connor Martin as Valentine Coverly understudy.

Directed by Noel MacDuffie, Arcadia is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes stage manager Andrea Bernardo, choreographer Alessia Secli, costumer designer Andrea Mejuto, set designer Lauren O'Hear, sound designer Lola Basiliere, properties designer Delaney Accomando, lighting designer Noel MacDuffie, intimacy director Rosie Corr, accent coach Chrissy Brinkman, technical director Gary VanderPutten, Assistant Stage Manager Ryan Raphael, Costume Assistants Saryn Taylor and Aurora Dreger, Props Assistant Cameron Park-Miller, and Light Technician Tianxin Xu.

Arcadia will run for seven performances only from Friday, November 1st, through Sunday, November 10th at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m, with an additional 2pm performance on Saturday, November 9th. Tickets ($20, $18 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

