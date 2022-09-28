Tiresias Presents UNDERWORLD At 3 Dollar Bill

Tiresias the Oracle (aka Evan Silver) will be presenting UNDERWORLD Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:30PM at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, NY.

UNDERWORLD is a chaotic nighttime spectacle and ritual celebration featuring weird and wild performance work inspired by myths, legends, folktales, and fairytales. Hosted by Tiresias, shapeshifting songbard oracle of the Underworld, the extravaganza will feature a menagerie of chthonic entities from Mothra to Mother Earth. Run amok with masked phantoms, puppet apparitions, mystic spirits, and drag monstrosities, UNDERWORLD is a Dionysian danse macabre you won't live to forget.

UNDERWORLD: Resurrection (Act One) will include wild and wicked performances by Jay Kay, La Zavaleta, Ode aka Tristan Allen, Will Atkins, Klondyke, and Tiresias.

EARTHWORM: Emergence (Act Two) will involve mystical and mysterious performances by Mizuho Kappa, Ezra Moth, Megami, Amygdala, and Nicolas Baird, with a screening of a short film by the Institute of Queer Ecology.

Sublime rhythms will be provided by the divine DJ Christian Tokyo.

Tiresias is the high priestess and prophet of the Underworld, serving queer visions for ecstatic new futures. Tiresias is the cosmogenic spawn of Evan Silver, a hybrid writer, director, composer and performer staging celestial encounters across theatre, music, video, and the literary arts. Raised in the vibrant city of Chicago by a banjo-playing printmaker and an architect, they developed a passion for multimedia storytelling from an early age. Tiresias gravitates toward stories of journey and transformation, drawing on ancient and contemporary myths, tales, tropes and archetypes to fabulate new ways of being and becoming in the world. They are fascinated by birds, gods, strangers, and the living universe, and have written and directed fifteen original theatre productions on three continents.

UNDERWORLD was made possible in part by the New York chapter of the Awesome Foundation. UNDERWORLD will take place Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3 Dollar Bill (360 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206). Doors open at 6:30PM ET with performances starting at 7:30PM ET. Tickets are available here.