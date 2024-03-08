Third Edition THE EXTRAORDINAIRES To Honor The Contributions Of Foreign-Born Creatives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



March 22, 2024, marks the opening of "The Extraordinaries," the third edition of the innovative exhibition series organized by The Espejo Organization for the Arts (EOarts), which casts a spotlight on the dynamic influence of foreign-born talents within the American creative landscape.

Kika Espejo, Director of EOarts, underscores the mission of the event: "We aim to showcase the exceptional quality and innovation these artists bring to the United States' cultural tapestry." "The Extraordinaries" draws its inspiration from the artists' shared experience of attaining their status through extraordinary ability visas and residencies-highlighting a segment of the art community that often remains unseen yet contributes significantly to the nation's creative sector.

Curator Izabella Demavlys, herself an acclaimed photographer with extensive roots in the New York art scene, orchestrates this third edition. Renowned for her profound and stirring portraits and luxury product images, Demavlys brings together a multidisciplinary collection that surpasses traditional artistic boundaries. She emphasizes the exhibition's role in weaving complex narratives that engage and challenge the audience.

Featuring an eclectic mix of disciplines, this edition of the exhibit boasts artworks from Spanish painter Aida Miro, the color sand creations of Japanese sunae artist Naoshi, and the compelling mixed media works of Lebanese Armenian artist Hildos.

Photography is well represented by personalities like Colombian still photographer Beatrice Aguirre, boudoir and fine art photographer Gaspar Marquez from Mexico, and the street and portrait photographer from the UK, Anya Broido.

The exhibition extends its reach into visual communications, showcasing English graphic designer Crissy Bogusz alongside the innovative Czech 3D design duo Johana & Maxim Kroft.

In the spheres of architecture, visitors will encounter Indian urban designer Uttara Ramakrisnan's forward-thinking interventions and the architecturally inspired graphics by Kun Li from China.

The fashion industry is spotlighted through the works of Chinese creative director Churou Wang and the bespoke designs of Yuecen Ricky Cai, unveiling selections from his YUECEN fashion line.

The event will be further enriched by performances and interactive sessions. Highlights include "A Drag is Born," a theatrical excerpt by Spanish actor and producer Edu Diaz, and the compelling "Women Artists & The Birth of Their Venus" collaboration between Brazilian editor and creative astrologer Larissa Xavier and illustrator Niege Borges.