Thievery Corporation, The Temptations & The Four Tops, Come To Kings Theatre In December

Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this December in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Kings Theatre Historic Tours, Thievery Corporation, The Temptations & The Four Tops, Rupi Kaur: World Tour, Winter Warm Up Holiday Jam with Monica, The Brooklyn Nutcracker, Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show, and Reggae Fest Live New Year's Eve. Tickets for all events are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213615®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/calendar/.

To kick off the month, genre-defying electronic duo Thievery Corporation will be performing live with special guest Emancipator on December 8 at 9pm (doors 7:30pm). Motown supergroups The Temptations & The Four Tops will be headed to Kings Theatre for one night only on December 9 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Poet, artist & performer Rupi Kaur will come on her World Tour on December 10 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On December 11 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm) the 2022 edition of Winter Warm Up Holiday Jam with Monica and J. Holiday will be taking the stage. On December 17 at 2pm (doors 12:30pm) and 7pm (doors 5:30pm), The Brooklyn Nutcracker is set to perform. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will be coming to Brooklyn, NY on December 30 at 6pm (doors 4:30pm). To close out the month, Kings Theatre welcomes Reggae Fest Live New Year's Eve to ring in the New Year on December 31 (doors 9pm) featuring performances by Serani, Wayne Wonder, Mr. Vegas, Ding Dong.

Kings Theatre will host the final Historic Tours of 2022 on December 10 at 1PM, a 75-minute guided tour exploring the historical and architectural highlights of the 1929 theatre.

Kings Theatre has also recently announced that English rock band alt-J will be performing live on their 10th anniversary tour of their debut album, An Awesome Wave, on March 13, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10am EST, with presales beginning December 7th at 10am EST and 12pm EST.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group.

Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com.