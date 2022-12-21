The Neighbors Receive $15k From CDF as Part of 3-Year Funding Commitment
The Neighbors have also been selected to receive repeat support over the next three years from the organization.
What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced that they have been awarded a $15k grant from the NYC Cultural Development Fund (CDF). In addition to this exciting grant, the Neighbors have also been selected to receive repeat support over the next three years from the organization.
The Neighbors will be using the funds to reboot and re-launch their flagship community event in Brooklyn, "storytime," this Spring. "We are beyond excited and just totally honored to have received this prestigious grant," stated Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain. "The multi-year support will allow the Neighbors to build capacity in crucial ways in order to safeguard the strength of the organization long term," added Co-Artistic Director James Clements. It caps off a year in which the Neighbors received funding from the Brooklyn Arts Council, A.R.T./New York and the Puffin Foundation, amongst others.
The Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) received eligible proposals from nearly 1,300 organizations representing the diversity of the cultural field and convened a total of 52 peer review panels from June through September.This year, over $58 million was awarded to cultural groups across the five boroughs, representing an investment made on behalf of all New Yorkers in these organizations - including the Neighbors - and their work.
