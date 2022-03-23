The Green-Wood Cemetery Presents CONCERTS IN THE CATACOMBS

The Green-Wood Cemetery has announced a new series of concerts featuring boundary-breaking performers in its historic Catacombs.

Running through spring and summer 2022, the series is curated by acclaimed experimental singer, songwriter, and Broadway star Gelsey Bell. Hailed by The New York Times as "one New York's most adventurous musicians," Bell has brought together some of the most daring talents in NYC to bring life to this unique venue.

Dating back to the 1850s, when they were established as an affordable alternative to traditional burial spaces, the Catacombs are rarely open to the public-except for these special programs. The acoustic quality of this cavernous, underground space makes it a truly original and atmospheric stage.

The season opens with Bell, along with special guests, and will include Palestinian Kanun player and composer Firas Zreik, violinist and performance artist eddy kwon, electro-acoustic artist Zeena Parkins, and free jazz legend William Parker.

"It has been thrilling to see Green-Wood's concerts become some of the most sought after tickets for music lovers in New York City," said Harry Weil, Green-Wood's director of public programs and special projects. "Gelsey Bell has gone above and beyond to curate a rockstar roster of experimental artists and performers. There is truly no other venue that can provide quite as transformative an experience."

On Thursday, April 28th, and Friday, April 29th, improvisers Miguel Frascnoni (glass instruments), Sara Schoenbeck (bassoon), and Erik Ruin (paper-cut artist and shadow puppeteer) will join Gelsey Bell onstage for two performances.

On Wednesday, May 18th, and Thursday, May 19th, Green-Wood will welcome Palestinian Kanun (Mediterranean Zither) player and composer Firas Zreik. This intimate acoustic solo set of his original compositions, will showcase his deep understanding of the ancient Maqam (traditional Arabic melody) with elements of modern global musical styles, creating a fresh authentic sound.

On Wednesday, July 6th, and Thursday, July 7th, eddy kwon will display their unique brand of interdisciplinary performance art, which explores transformation and transgression, ritual practices and mythology. Their art is inspired by American experimentalism, as shaped by the Associate for the Advancement of Creative Musicians as well as Korean folk timbres and inflections, textures, and movements from natural environments.

On Wednesday, August 10th, and Thursday, August 11th, Zeena Parkins will bring their pioneering electro-acoustic style to the Catacombs. Parkins has designed a series of one-of-a-kind electric instruments and is also a master of modern harp practice.

And on Wednesday, September 21st, and Thursday, September 22nd, free jazz legend William Parker will perform with his blistering improvisational bass. The New York City native has had a prolific career, released over 150 albums, published six books, and influenced countless students, musicians and artists over his decades long career.

Because the Catacombs are deep in the Cemetery, attendees will be transported to and from the Catacombs from Green-Wood's Main Entrance (25th street and Fifth Avenue) via trolley. There will be two performances each night, at 6:30 and 8pm.

Tickets start at $40, and are $35 for Green-Wood members. Attendees must wear a face covering at all times on the trolley and in the Catacombs. Doors close 30-minutes after the time on their ticket.

Established in 1838, The Green-Wood Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark, is recognized as one of the world's most beautiful cemeteries. As the permanent residence of over 570,000 individuals, Green-Wood's magnificent grounds, grand architecture, and world-class statuary have made it a destination for half a million visitors annually, including national and international tourists, New Yorkers, and Brooklynites. At the same time, Green-Wood is also an outdoor museum, an arboretum, and a repository of history. Throughout the year, it offers innovative programs in arts and culture, nature and the environment, education, workforce development, restoration, and research. For more information, please visit www.green-wood.com.