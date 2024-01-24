The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra to Present BCCO Gala: SWING!

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music's own Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra will host BCCO Gala: SWING! on February 3, 2024 from 7:30-10pm at St. Saviour High School Gymnasium, 588 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215. Tickets for the event are $65 Single/ $110 Double and are available at Click Here.

Join the BCCO for a night of swing dancing! Immerse yourself in timeless favorites by musical legends such as Gershwin, Porter, Ellington, and more! Elevating the night’s charm are the captivating vocals of Christine Cornell and swingin’ saxophone tunes by Jon De Lucia. Learn the art of swing dancing from the talented Laurie Shayler and Dance Connection. Unforgettable cocktails and desserts will be available all night long!

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is a 126-year-old non-profit community music school. Our Park Slope home offers private music lessons, group classes, ensembles, and music therapy. Throughout NYC, BKCM provides music education, music therapy services and opportunities for musical engagement at more than 70 sites across all five boroughs. BKCM’s programs serve more than 10,000 New Yorkers from all walks of life. https://bkcm.org.

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra (BCCO) is a division of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, which is celebrating its 126th anniversary serving the New York musical community. Now in our 22nd year, the members of the BCCO feel more keenly than ever the profound joys of playing and sharing some of the world's most beautiful music. Who are the members of the BCCO? One of us may be your child's middle school art teacher, another may be your law professor, and another may be a New York Times food critic. At your local cafe, one of us may be on stage playing bluegrass, while another one of us serves you your coffee. We're your neighbors and friends. We're the BCCO. http://www.bcco.info/index.html.