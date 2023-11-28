The Brooklyn Comedy Collective to Present KATY AND ADRIAN'S 1976 HOLIDAY VARIETY SPECTACULAR!

Join the fun for a night of holiday schmaltz and laughter.

Nov. 28, 2023

The Brooklyn Comedy Collective is thrilled to announce a one-night-only Holiday spectacular inspired by retro Christmas specials of yore. Think Judy and Sammy sipping eggnog by the piano with a lovingly demented, alt-comedy bent.

Created and hosted by BCC's own instructors and veteran performers Katy Berry (Baby Wants Candy, Diamond Goddess Crystal Pussy) and Adrian Frimpong (NBC's Bring the Funny, Comedy Central), the show is a combination of sketch and musical improv, with outlandish musical numbers, audience interaction, and egregious A.I. claymation. Expect new and unusual characters like Pee Pee the Elf, Carol Channing, and Tinky the Cat, dripping with that old holiday schmaltz you know and love.

Guests include Dan Reitz (Netflix, Your Love Our Musical); Kiki Mikkelsen (Schitzprobe, Baby Wants Candy), Dan Fox (An Evening with the Trumpet Boys; 100% Show) Desi Domo (Last Week Tonight! With John Oliver; Blank! the Musical) and BCC's own founder, Philip Markle.

The hour-long show will take place at Eris Evolution at 167 Graham Avenue.

Tickets will be $15 and can be found at: Click Here

Katy Berry is a New York based comedian and screenwriter known for her work with Baby Wants Candy, and her comedy/cabaret shows Electric Bitch and Diamond Goddess Crystal Pussy, which just returned from a successful 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Run. Her comedy has been featured in Vulture, Studio360, Bustle, Reductress, NYC Web Fest, the Chain Film Festival and more. She has two feature films currently being produced by Gunpowder & Sky.

Adrian "Frimmy" Frimpong has written and performed at San Francisco Sketchfest, Portland Sketchfest, and Out of Bounds in Austin. UCB NY alum featured in ComedyCentral's Mini Mocks, NBC's Bring the Funny, and regularly voices NFL and NBA athletes for Bleacher Report's animated series. When he's not performing with musical improv group, Baby Wants Candy, he co-hosts the variety show, 100%, at Pete's Candy Store every 4th Friday.




