The Back Pack Makes New York Debut With NOTED At Center For Performance Research

The Back Pack presents: NOTED, A fast-paced movement-based comedy extravaganza creatively combining non-spoken performance, music, dance, and media.

The Back Pack's imaginative style has been described as: "a live action cartoon", "unmatched in its cleverness", and "pure entertainment that will leave you with a smile on your face and a glow in your heart." Noted is a fully original work comprising 3 pieces pulled into a single evening, including the namesake How To Wear Your Back Pack, which originated The Back Pack's unique brand of storytelling featuring line drawings on large pads of paper strapped to the performers.

Artists are: Katie Kohler, Taylor Casas, Alexander Druzbanski, and Pete Betcher.

Performances take place at CPR - Center For Performance Research, 361 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11211, on May 5th, 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th, and 14th, all shows at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at Click Here.

Noted is suitable for all ages. Runtime is 70 minutes, no intermission.

The Back Pack is a dance comedy troupe whose founding members (Katie Kohler, Pete Betcher, Jeremiah Rosenberger, and Justin Morley) started performing whimsical, non-spoken sketch comedy shows during their time at The University of Montana, beginning in 2008. All of their work is original; created and performed entirely by the four members of the group. From several years of work in Austin, TX, they have been awarded two B. Iden Payne awards, an Austin Critics Table Award, four Best of Fest accolades from Frontera Fest, and were among the Top 4 recognized acts in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The Back Pack is currently operating in NYC.

The Back Pack Presents: Series is focused on workshopping new and old work in repertoire from season to season. We use this model to explore new mediums, collaborate with other artists, reach more audience, and ultimately live to our full potential as creators. Mediums include, but are not limited to, clowning, puppetry, shadows, animation, foley, music composition, video, stop motion, and whatever else our hearts desire.