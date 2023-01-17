Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The BROOKLYN VARIETY RAMBLE New York City's First Ongoing Country Music Variety Show, Debuts January 29

This 90-minute variety show that entertains, enlightens, and unites audiences through the celebration of Country, Bluegrass, Americana and American Roots music.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Broadcast Live From The Bell House in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Variety Ramble (BVR) celebrates the best of Country, Bluegrass, Americana, and American Roots music, hosted by comedian Ali Clayton, featuring top musical guest artists backed by the BVR House Band led by Nashville's Rick Brantley Brooklyn, New York, January 17, 2023 - Brooklyn's new ongoing country music variety show, the Brooklyn Variety Ramble (BVR), is a 90-minute variety show that entertains, enlightens, and unites audiences through the celebration of Country, Bluegrass, Americana and American Roots music, beginning January 29th at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.

In discussing the vision for the new series, Creative Producer Robert Thompson shared that, "We wanted to return to the roots of country music and how it was originally presented...not as concerts, but as community gatherings, like those old-time rambles and hootenannies that you'd find on a Saturday night in small town America. The Brooklyn Variety Ramble's goal is to rekindle that spirit of community. We want our fellow Ramblers to put aside their cares for an evening, enjoy some down-home fun, comedy, and great music from the heartland...and maybe meet a new neighbor or two. Lastly, everyone is welcome at the Brooklyn Variety Ramble. We're all here to foster a bit of musical citizenship. Our motto is, 'No matter our differences, we all have Dolly Parton in common.'"

Hosted by witty and charmingly southern stand-up comedian, Ali Clayton, and featuring a house band of renowned musicians led by Nashville artist/songwriter Rick Brantley, the Brooklyn Variety Ramble is a monthly event showcasing three guest artists/songwriters as they perform original songs and honor timeless country classics. Themed nights will be dedicated to celebrating the many different styles and stars of country music, and surprise celebrity appearances are in the works. The first three guest artists for the show include Nashville singer/songwriter Julie Williams, Rebecca Haviland, lead singer and songwriter of Whiskey Heart, as well as Brooklyn-based country musician Christian Apuzzo.

Reflecting on the home city for the series, Music Director Rick Brantley described that, "As anyone who has ever visited or lived here will tell you, there is no place on earth as REAL as New York City. The country music being made here might be even closer to the bone than anywhere else. That's what excites me about bringing this show to life right here in the city: shining a light on the incredible and diverse artists and storytellers telling their stories and speaking their truth."

Leading up to today's announcement, the show pre-released its theme song, "Brooklyn Ramble" last month, which is available Spotify, Amazon Music, and iTunes. "Brooklyn Ramble" was written by Rick Brantley and produced by Brantley, Bryan Dawley (who also performs on the track) and Robert Thompson. Listen here: Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.

The Brooklyn Variety Ramble is created and produced by Norianda Productions, and executive produced by Schirmer Theatrical. Broadway's Brittain Ashford and Rick Brantley serve as the shows creative consultants with producers Robert Thompson, Alyssa Foster and Alex Kosick.

The first show of The Brooklyn Variety Ramble will take place at The Bell House in Brooklyn, beginning at 7:30 PM EDT, on January 29. The event is 21+ and tickets can be purchased in advance for $20.00, or on the day of the event for $25.00. LINK TO PURCHASE TICKETS.




