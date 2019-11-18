The BROOKLYN HEIGHTS COMEDY NIGHTS Continues at The Park Plaza Restaurant

Article Pixel Nov. 18, 2019  
The BROOKLYN HEIGHTS COMEDY NIGHTS Continues at The Park Plaza Restaurant

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) continues at - The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) - on Thursday, November 21 @ 8:30pm BHCN is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. The show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Max Fine, Christiana Jackson, Ben Katzner, Gabe Morales and ,Ben Parise. Performers subject to change. Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum. - "Serving the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, Park Plaza specializes in American diner fare and barbecue specialties." Subway: Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com For more Shelly information, contact: thatshelly@gmail.com or 718-309-7153.



Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Florida Theatre Teacher 'Forced Out' Of Christian School For Being Gay
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, Presented by TodayTix!