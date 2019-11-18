The BROOKLYN HEIGHTS COMEDY NIGHTS Continues at The Park Plaza Restaurant

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) continues at - The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) - on Thursday, November 21 @ 8:30pm BHCN is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. The show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Max Fine, Christiana Jackson, Ben Katzner, Gabe Morales and ,Ben Parise. Performers subject to change. Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum. - "Serving the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, Park Plaza specializes in American diner fare and barbecue specialties." Subway: Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com For more Shelly information, contact: thatshelly@gmail.com or 718-309-7153.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You