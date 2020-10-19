The ADAPT Conference Announces Additional Breakout Sessions and Ticket Giveaway

This session addresses the need to prevent the spread of disease in this Covid-19 pandemic environment.

The ADAPT Conference, a one-of-a-kind teaching event geared toward students and professionals in the entertainment industry, has additional breakout sessions and a ticket giveaway for their upcoming virtual conference taking place on October 22, 2020.

COVID Compliance + Prevention: Best Practices for Keeping Your Crew Safe and Aware will be hosted by 3P America co-founders Trey Wilson and Jeremy Young, as well as DJay Brawner (Co-Founder of Tuff Contender/Advisor, Health Education Services & Tuff Contender) and Julianne Brawner RN, MSN (President of Tuff Contender, Health Education Services).

This session addresses the need to prevent the spread of disease in this Covid-19 pandemic environment. It is directed toward film, TV, live event, music video, commercial, and photographic productions, but these tools and principles are applicable anywhere! Health Education Services (HES), Tuff Contender, and 3PAmerica have teamed up to educate our audience about Covid-19 Compliance, prevention and the organic, non-toxic and long-term disinfectant products that help to safely and proactively create the utmost peace of mind for the artists, actors, and entire crew.

3P America uses a revolutionary product (backed by CDC, FDA, EPA, and OMRI) that is sprayed on surfaces electrostatically (after UVC light decontamination), developing an impenetrable covalent bond on all surfaces and touch points, that lasts for up to a month. Simply stated, the product works proactively to stop transmission by preventing viral replication, therefore killing the organism. 3P America also offers an organic, and odorless 8 hour hand sanitizer that is another vital component to containing the spread of the disease.

HES/Tuff Contender has created a virtual class based on the latest science as promoted by CDC, OSHA, FEMA, and FDA. to educate the film industry about the newly created position of Covid-19 Compliance Officer. This class includes risk assessment, cast and crew education, how to conduct preventative screening, create social distancing in all facets of production, enforce all required protocol, and much more.

These companies have great synergy as we work to protect people and get them back to work safely.

Radio to the Rescue - How Streaming Radio Supported the Industry and Increased Revenue Streams will be hosted by team members of idobi Radio and a few special guests. When labels, management, television, terrestrial radio, and even venues began to search for new models to keep themselves visible as well as to maintain revenue, idobi Radio and other streamers came to the rescue. No industry has been as nimble during the pandemic or helped artists continue to reach fans more than streaming radio. Find out how idobi worked with artist reps, music makers, and content creators to keep fans connected to the industry-and how the network went beyond business-as-usual into record growth during lockdown.

LinkedIn for Job Seekers - How to Build Your Network & Advance Your Career - LinkedIn, the leading professional social network, will be hosting a breakout session to discuss how career-hunters can build their profiles and professional networks, how to use the platform to search and apply for jobs and connect to opportunities, and more.

Additionally, ADAPT Conference has launched a ticket giveaway earlier, the "Guest List Giveaway" - followers can tag a friend to be their +1 to this week's conference, and one winner will be chosen to receive two industry passes to ADAPT. Enter now via Instagram.

Attendees will be able to join a variety of break out sessions at the end of the day, giving them an opportunity to learn from and communicate with a variety of industry experts including Chamie McCurry (CMO, Danny Wimmer Presents), Ari Nisman (President & CEO, Degy World LLC and Degy Entertainment), Mark Woodbridge (Manager and Founder, 921 Collective), Matt Doherty (Touring Professional, The Unusual Company and The Touring Professionals Alliance) and more.

The ADAPT Conference was created by Kevin Lyman (Founder of the Vans Warped Tour, USC Professor, CEO of the Kevin Lyman Group and Unite the United) and Trevor Swenson (Dynamic Talent International) after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entertainment industry, live events, and much of the world's economy to a grinding halt. The entertainment industry faces the reality of being the first to shut down and the last to reopen in any way that can result in major revenue streams. The ADAPT Conference aims to highlight professionals who have found success through these times, as well as provide resources for those searching to learn how to do it themselves, collaborate, and adapt to our new reality.

Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite. For industry professionals, one ticket is $149, for an industry 4-pack, $400, and for students, $49.

The ADAPT team shares, "Many colleagues in the entertainment industry have seen their job opportunities disappear, been furloughed, or even laid off due to COVID-19. If you lost your job and are currently struggling financially we want to help in any way we can." Applications for the ADAPT Unemployment Scholarship are now open here: http://bit.ly/ADAPTScholarship. Industry professionals who are currently unemployed, furloughed, or laid off due to COVID19 quality for the scholarship will receive 50% off their ADAPT Conference registration, and be added to the conference's "Open To Work" directory.

The event will be hosted on Whova Conference App featuring attendee networking opportunities, customizable profiles, interactive chat box + video during panels, polling Q+As, community message boards, and more.

ADAPT is being produced by Dynamic Talent and KLG with generous support from Prism.fm, 3P America, Health Education Services, NACA (National Association of Campus Activities), Pure Noise Records, Flytevu and Sonic Workshops and more sponsors who will have virtual booths where they can showcase their brand, interact live with attendees and more!

A full schedule of the day's classes can be found below. For more information on ADAPT, please head to http://www.adapt-conference.com/.

Shows View More Brooklyn Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You