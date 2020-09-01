Target Margin Theater Returns to In-Person Events with MAGIC IN PLAIN SIGHT, Storefront Performance Series

Magic in Plain Sight is running October 10–30.

The Obie Award-winning Target Margin Theater (Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits, Associate Artistic Director Moe Yousuf, Community Producer Victoria Linchong) returns to in-person events with Magic in Plain Sight, a series of free, socially distanced, storefront performances reflecting on loss and wonder that take place in various locations in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Running October 10-30, Magic in Plain Sight features several adventurous pop-up performances taking place in storefronts, stoops, and parking lots along with a culminating event, Electric Feeling Maybe, at Target Margin Theater's The Doxsee. The events are designed for a limited audience of ten who safely watch from the sidewalk. With the support of Sunset Park BID and the Office of NYC Council Member Carlos Menchaca, each of the different events in Magic in Plain Sight reimagines how audiences convene and connect with each other in this moment.

Under the direction of Founding Artistic Director David Herskovits, Electric Feeling Maybe is a reflection on our moment; a celebration of what we have lost, and those who are gone. At this time when so much is missing, Target Margin Theater hopes to create a space for small groups to gather, remember, and reconnect. Featuring movement, music, and language, Electric Feeling Maybe is inspired by the idea of touch - the desire, the impulse, the attempt to touch one another. Not a play, or a conventional production, this 30-minute performance event invites small groups to gather and share a distinctly Target Margin Theater artistic experience. Electric Feeling Maybe is created by Ali Andre Ali, Will Badgett, Purva Bedi, Leonie Bell, Ebony Burton, Rawya El-Chab, Jesse Freedman, David Herskovits, Mary Neufeld, Grace Orr, and Stephanie Weeks.

Each weekend preceding scheduled performances of Electric Feeling Maybe, Magic in Plain Sight will feature different socially distanced pop-up performances created by local members of the Sunset Park community with Target Margin Theater artists Kaaron Briscoe, Noelle Ghoussaini, and Jackie Rivera, in partnership with Center for Family Life and Academy of Medical and Public Health Services. All performances will take place within walking distance of The Doxsee. The exact location of the pop-up performances will be shared 24 hours prior to the date. Audience members are also encouraged to explore Sunset Park at their own pace and enjoy Open Streets (5th Avenue between 40th-41st Street and 45th- 47th Street) from 5pm-8pm.



"Magic in Plain Sight is one of the ways we at Target Margin Theater often talk about how a theatrical event should feel," says Herskovits. "As we all crave for ways to connect and safely gather, we wanted to create a public event that celebrates what we have lost and the wonder that remains. This is the magic in plain sight for all of us to experience."

Performances of Electric Feeling Maybe will take place at 7pm and 8pm on October 10, 17, 24, and 30 at Target Margin Theater's The Doxsee, located at 232 52nd Street in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. Reservations are limited and strictly required for this free event. Electric Feeling Maybe follows strict social distancing and safety guidelines. Masks are required of all attendees. Please visit www.targetmargin.org for more information.

