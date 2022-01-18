Take A Soundwalk Through Brooklyn with THEATRE IN THE TIME OF OMICRON

Theatre in the time of Omicron: take a soundwalk through Brooklyn

Coney Island Avenue is a free piece of audio theatre - available for folks to stream from wherever they are, but designed to accompany an individual listener's self-guided walk down the Brooklyn avenue's 5-mile span. Home to a rich multitude of cultures and communities, Coney Island Avenue connects Park Circle at Prospect Park to the boardwalk at Brighton Beach.

Adapted by director Brad Ogden from a short story by Roohi Choudhry, the soundwalk introduces listeners to Ayesha, who immigrates from Karachi to Brooklyn's Little Pakistan. Everything around her in America is new, including her marriage to Ahmad. Then the Twin Towers come down. Men start vanishing from the neighborhood. And Ayesha is about to get caught in the storm.

"As Ayesha navigates her treacherous new reality, we hear also from other denizens of Coney Island Avenue in different times and contexts, " wrote Bklyner's Billy Richling when the piece debuted in September. "The soundwalk asks us to reflect on... the places and people around us, the stories they offer, the endless complexities they hide, the triumphs and tragedies that still await them."

Coney Island Avenue features original music by Sona Koloyan and performances by Peregrine Teng Heard, John Maddaloni, Maryam Mustafa, Page Ridgeway, and Sabina Sethi Unni. It was directed and produced by Brad Ogden, adapted from the short story The End of Coney Island Avenue by Roohi Choudhry, and inspired by the play Coney Island Avenue by Charles Mee.

Experience Coney Island Avenue wherever you are. For instructions on how to download or stream all six audio tracks, visit coneyislandavenue.com. If you're in New York, consider taking the soundwalk; the duration of the walk varies for each individual but averages just under two hours, and headphones are recommended.