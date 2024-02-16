THE LOOK OF LOVE Comes to BAM Next Month

Mark Morris will team up again with musical collaborator Ethan Iverson for The Look of Love, a wistful and heartfelt homage to the chart-topping songs of Burt Bacharach which premiered to acclaim in 2022 at the Kennedy Center. A towering figure of popular music, Bacharach is known for his soaring melodies and unique orchestrations influenced by jazz, rock, and Brazilian music — his longtime lyricist Hal David providing unsentimental, poignant lyrics. The BAM engagement marks The Look of Love’s New York premiere.

With costume design by Isaac Mizrahi and lighting design by Nicole Pearce, these new musical arrangements by Iverson will be performed live by an ensemble comprised of piano, trumpet, bass, and percussion with singer, actress, and Broadway star Marcy Harriell on lead vocals.

The internationally acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) has inspired critics and audiences throughout its 40-year history. Founded in New York in 1980 by artistic director and choreographer Mark Morris, the company has been called “the preeminent modern dance organization of our time” (Yo-Yo Ma), receiving “highest praise for their technical aplomb, their musicality, and their sheer human authenticity” (Bloomberg News). MMDG spent three years in residence at Brussels’ Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie as Belgium’s national dance company, returning to the US in 1991. The group tours domestically and internationally, and is distinguished by presenting live music at every performance, founding the MMDG Music Ensemble in 1996. MMDG regularly collaborates with eminent musicians across genres, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, jazz trio The Bad Plus, the London Symphony Orchestra, Baroque orchestras Tafelmusik and Philharmonia Baroque, as well as opera companies such as the Metropolitan Opera and English National Opera. In addition to many appearances at BAM, the Mark Morris Dance Group toured Cambodia, Timor Leste, and Taiwan in 2014 as part of DanceMotion USASM, a cultural diplomacy program of the US Department of State, produced by BAM.

Mark Morris founded the Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) in 1980. His work is acclaimed for its ingenuity, musicality, wit, and humanity. In addition to creating over 150 works for MMDG, he conducts orchestras, directs opera, and choreographs for ballet companies worldwide. Live music and community engagement are vital components of the Dance Group. It has toured with its own musicians, the MMDG Music Ensemble, since 1996. The Mark Morris Dance Center, opened in 2001, provides a home for the dance group, low-cost rental space for local artists, free programs for children and seniors, and dance classes for all ages and abilities.

Marcy Harriell is a singer, actress, and designer. Her ability to passionately embrace diverse vocal styles has made her a standout in New York theater. She jumps easily among opera, rock, jazz, and R&B, and The New York Times has hailed her as a vocalist who “demolishes the furious torch song” with a “rafter rattling intensity.” Broadway star turns include Tony Award-winning musicals In the Heights, Rent, and her nightly showstopping performance in Lennon. Throughout her career, she has had the honor to work with numerous industry legends: Stephen Sondheim, who guided her performance of Marta in Company at Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center; Athol Fugard, who directed her in the world premiere of his play Sorrows & Rejoicings; Jerome Robbins and Arthur Laurents, under whose supervision Harriell deepened the role of Maria in West Side Story. Lin-Manuel Miranda recruited her to record early demos for Disney’s Moana, tapping Harriell’s emotional interpretations for the soundtrack. Enamored by another interpretation, Quentin Tarantino wrote the role of “Marcy” for her in his film Death Proof and she plays Molly's mother in the 2019 motion picture Men in Black: International. Harriell has been a series regular on NBC’s Ed; HBO’s Nurse Jackie; and CBS’ Queens Supreme; and has guest starred in Mani­fest, NCIS, Law & Order, and Search Party. Harriell is a regular with the tribute project Loser's Lounge, created by Joe McGinty, and has performed at The Public Theater, City Winery, Lincoln Center and the Montclair Film Festival. When she’s not onstage, onscreen, or in-studio, Harriell takes a happy audience on a colorful ride alongside her husband Rob in the hit YouTube series @TheHandmadeHarriells, creating couture garments for everyday life.

The Look of Love

An Evening of Dance to the Music of Burt Bacharach

Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble

Choreography by Mark Morris

Lyrics by Hal David and Mack David

Arranged by Ethan Iverson

Costume and production design by Isaac Mizrahi

Lighting design by Nicole Pearce

Performances run March 20—23, 8pm