THE IVORY TOWER AND THE OPEN WORLDS Announced at The Brick This August

The Ivory Tower And The Open Worlds announced at The Brick, August 11, 12, & 13 at 8pm and August 14 at 3pm.

Across four days, overlapping and interrelated individuals and assemblies share ways of knowing and critique bases for "knowledge" through a hybrid devised work/conference Audiences are invited to come and go throughout the weekend, encountering actions, social processes, score-based structures, papers, and other forms of performance.

The Ivory Tower and the Open World is a hybrid devised work and conference created/curated by PhD students in the Theatre and Performance program at CUNY Graduate Center. Through this project, we seek praxis, that is, thinking-actions and practice-theories that contest, challenge, dismantle, and move across divisions between institutional hegemonies and "othered" and "backgrounded" ways of knowing and seeing. Open to the public across four days, towers are torn down in pursuit of "epistemic justice" and worlds are opened through the sharing and trusting of multiplicity (un)knowings as they are expressed through individual and social bodies.

For more information visit https://www.bricktheater.com/event/the-ivory-tower-and-the-open-worlds/2022-08-11/.

For tickets visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1127238.