THE EIGHTH ANNUAL CHANUKAHSTRAVAGANZA Set for Brooklyn Art Haus This Month

The Eighth Annual Chanukahstravaganza: Eight Crazy Years will be held on Friday, December 27 at Brooklyn Art Haus at 7:30 p.m., hosted by Lana Schwartz (The New Yorker, McSweeney's) and Ilana Michelle Carmi (MTV, Reductress). All proceeds from the show go to the Holocaust Survivor Initiative and the show has sold out most of its past iterations.



Lana Schwartz and Ilana Michelle Carmi are two Jewish (you might have guessed), native New Yorkers who always get pretty lonely around the holiday season. For the eighth year, they've invited some of the funniest Jewish comedians in New York City (where else?) to help them celebrate the Miracle of Lights: Chanukah. Hannukah. Hanukah. However you choose to spell it. There will be songs, there will be laughter, there will be surprises, and you know there will be gelt. Lots of gelt. Tons of it.

This is not a Christmas show. This isn't even a holiday show. This is a Chanukah show. People of all faiths are, of course, welcome!

Featuring: Brandon Follick (The Onion, The New Yorker), Orli Matlow (Adult Swim, McSweeney's), Carson Olshansky (Late Stage Live! with Ella Yurman), Marcia Belsky (Comedy Central, Handmaid's Tale: The Musical), Liza Treyger (Netflix, Late Night with Seth Meyers)Alison Leiby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Life and Beth). Produced by Leah Williams. Individual performer appearances subject to change without notice.

PLEASE NOTE: This event will be mixed seated/standing. Arrive early for best seat selection.

