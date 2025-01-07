TENET Vocal Artists 2024-2025 Season Continues with A Series of Specially Curated Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TENET Vocal Artists continues its 2024-2025 Season and 16th series this Spring with three curated performances by Shira Kammen, Jonathan Woody with The Sebastians, and Jolle Greenleaf.

Jolle Greenleaf shares, “This spring's concerts offer opportunities for reflection and healing in the midst of a changing world. We are gathering friends from our three core programmatic worlds: Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque. Additionally, we will be highlighting two powerful leaders in early music with their curated programs and ending with a rare treat: the sound of four lutes playing together. I really hope our audience will find comfort and solace in our musical offerings this spring as we have dazzling plans in the works for the 2025-2026 season ahead.

Kicking off TENET's Spring performances is Sisters of the Moon on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm at St. Malachy's - The Actors Chapel. Curated by Shira Kammen, Sisters of the Moon will explore the unique connections that women share. This bond has intrigued artists, writers, and musicians throughout history. TENET will delve into this realm of sisterhood, sharing stories of both sacred and secular women as they connect with the natural world and the night sky. This performance will feature soprano Jolle Greenleaf, mezzo-sopranos Laura Mercado-Wright and Laura Pudwell, Shira Kammen on vielle, voice, and harp, Grant Herreid on lute, winds, and percussion, and Priscilla Herreid on early wind instruments.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 6:00 pm, TENET presents Confessions at St. Luke in the Fields. Curated by Jonathan Woody and featuring The Sebastians, Confessions presents a rarely performed work for soprano, alto, and bass with chamber orchestra titled Confitebor by Baldassare Galuppi. The program also includes Vivaldi's La Follia, sacred arias from Salve Regina and Nisi Dominus, as well as a trio sonata by Johann Adolph Hasse. Each of these composers recognized the healing power of music, drawing on their experiences at the Italian Ospedale. Featured performers on this program include soprano Jolle Greenleaf, mezzo-soprano Elisa Sutherland, bass-baritone Jonathan Woody, The Sebastians, Ezra Seltzer on cello, Sang Joon Park and Mili Chang on flute, Daniel Lee and Nicholas DiEugenio on violin, Jessica Troy on viola, Nathaniel Chase on bass, and Jeffrey Grossman on keyboards.

After the March performance, TENET will perform alongside 200 Utah high school students who are traveling to New York City for a workshop organized by Infinity Tours. This workshop includes clinics led by members of TENET and culminates in a public, free concert performance on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 2:00 pm at St. Bartholomew's Church at 325 Park Avenue in New York City. Repertoire by William Byrd, Thomas Tallis, Orlando Gibbons, Thomas Morley, Henry Purcell, Morton Lauridsen, Gerald Finzi, and more.

In early April TENET presents a concert for its mentorship program called TENET Trailblazers, which features nine graduate and post-graduate student performers who are participating in a long-term, in-person program designed to foster entrepreneurship in music. Their concert will take place on Sunday, April 6 at 3:30 pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch. Each performer will be featured in solos by Henry Purcell, John Blow, Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, Luigi Rossi, Barbara Strozzi, Dieterich Buxtehude, Melchior Hoffman, Heinrich Schütz, and J.S. Bach. Ensemble works include Purcell's “I was glad”, Strozzi's “Bella madre d'amore” and Bach's “Der Geist hilft.” Entrance will be by suggested donation.

TENET concludes its 2024-25 season with Rosettes, curated by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church. The series finale features an unforgettable program showcasing an enchanting blend of voice and lute in various combinations. TENET will share stories through poetry from Renaissance England, with dazzling lute quartets from the continent that celebrate the arrival of Spring. The featured performers include an excellent lute quartet: Kevin Payne, Charles Weaver, Daniel Swenberg, and Adam Cockerham. Soprano Jolle Greenleaf, mezzo-soprano Elisa Sutherland, tenor John Ramseyer, and bass-baritone Paul Max Tipton join the program as vocalists. Projections will be provided by Camilla Tassi. Prior to this performance, TENET will be performing a variation of the Rosettes program at the Met Museum on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 7:00 pm.

Each series concert will be available virtually two weeks following the in person show by donation for two months with unlimited viewing.

Concert Information

Sisters of the Moon

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 6:00 pm

The Actor's Chapel at St. Malachy's | 239 West 49th Street | New York, NY

Tickets: $16-$60

Link: https://tenet.nyc/moon



Artists:

Jolle Greenleaf, soprano

Laura Mercado-Wright, mezzo-soprano

Laura Pudwell, mezzo-soprano

Shira Kammen, vielle/voice/ harp

Grant Herreid, lute/percussion/winds

Priscilla Herreid, early winds

Confessions

Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 6:00 pm

St. Luke in the Fields | 487 Hudson Street | New York, NY

Tickets: $16-$60

Link: https://tenet.nyc/confessions

Program:

Instrumental works by Hasse and Vivaldi, Ad te suspiranos from Salve regina, RV 616 (Vivaldi), Sicut erat/Amen from Nisi Dominus (Vivaldi), RV 608, Galuppi's Confitebor tibi Domine.

Artists:

Jolle Greenleaf, soprano

Elisa Sutherland, mezzo-soprano

Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

The Sebastians

Daniel Lee, violin

Nicholas DiEugenio, violin

Jessica Troy, viola

Ezra Seltzer, cello

Nathaniel Chase, bass

Jeffrey Grossman, keyboards

Sang Joon Park, flute

Mili Chang, flute

Rosettes

Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Good Shepherd-Faith Pres Church | 152 West 66th Street | New York, NY

Tickets: $16-$60

Link: https://tenet.nyc/rosettes

Artists:

Jolle Greenleaf, soprano

Elisa Sutherland, mezzo-soprano

John Ramseyer, tenor

Paul Max Tipton, bass-baritone

Kevin Payne, lute

Charles Weaver, lute

Daniel Swenberg, lute

Adam Cockerham, lute

About TENET Vocal Artists

Preëminent New York City-based early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists celebrates its 16th season in 2024-25. Under Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, TENET Vocal Artists has won acclaim for its innovative programming, virtuosic singing, and command of repertoire that spans the Middle Ages to the present day.

Highlights from the past decade involve performances of all of J.S. Bach's vocal masterworks including St. Matthew Passion, St. John Passion, Christmas and Easter Oratorios, Bach's motets, and Mass in B Minor. TENET has offered multiple performances of Handel's Messiah and has appeared on tours of Italy, Germany, and the UK. Other special projects featured Schütz's Musikalische Exequien, a three-year cycle of Carlo Gesualdo's Tenebrae Responsories, a staged production of Charpentier's Les plaisirs de Versailles, works by Purcell and his contemporaries celebrating music's patron St. Cecilia, two surveys of medieval music, commissioned works by Reena Esmail and Caroline Shaw, and original theatrical performances highlighting works composed by, for, and about women in 17th century Italy.

Renowned for their interpretations of Renaissance and Baroque repertoire, TENET Vocal Artists' distinguished soloists have been praised for their pristine one-voice-to-a-part singing “to an uncanny degree of precision” (The Boston Globe). From 2010-2020, TENET's highly praised Green Mountain Project gave annual performances honoring Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and other reconstructed Vespers featuring music by Monteverdi, Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, Giovanni Gabrieli, Antoine Charpentier, Michael Praetorius, and their contemporaries. The project's final appearance in 2020 culminated in several concerts in Venice, Italy.

A driving force in cultivating the New York City early music community, TENET Vocal Artists has collaborated regularly with acclaimed instrumentalists, instrumental ensembles, and performing organizations. Some of our most memorable collaborations have been with Dark Horse Consort, Ensemble Caprice, Five Boroughs Music Festival, Quicksilver Baroque, and the Sebastians.

TENET Vocal Artists performs regularly at venues across New York and the Tri-state area including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Caramoor, Columbia University, Yale University, and more. Further afield, TENET Vocal Artists has performed at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico, Berkshire Bach Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Connecticut Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Kultursommer Nordhessen, Montreal Baroque Festival, and many other prominent locations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. www.tenet.nyc

Comments