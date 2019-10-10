South Brooklyn's Oldest Theater Company Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

SEVENTY-FIVE singers, TWENTY musicians, FIFTY years in the making.

Ridge Chorale, south Brooklyn's oldest continuous performing arts company, will celebrate 50 years of entertaining Brooklyn with a concert and retrospective on Saturday October 26th at 8:00 PM and Sunday October 27th at 3:00 PM.

Featuring music from all the Broadway shows they have produced, sung by a chorus made up of members, old and new and a group of children from their latest production of Annie, the performances will be presented at the newly refurbished FDR High School Theater, located at 5800 20th Avenue, Brooklyn NY. The chorus will perform some of the pop music that made them a must-see at the 3rd and 5th Avenue festivals and will bring back some of the beautiful a capella pieces and classic music that highlights their beautiful harmonic sound.

Founded in 1968 by Jeff Samaha, Ridge Chorale performed its first concert for Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church in April 1969. In the mid 1970's, the group started performing in both the 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue Festivals and various outdoor concerts throughout Bay Ridge. During the 70's the group, performed at the Christmas tree lightings in Dyker Park, sang at Lincoln Center, was featured on NBC's televised Christmas Card, and performed free concerts for many local groups, helping to raise funds for worthy causes.

Notably, in 1979, a police officer was shot in a Bay Ridge auto parts store, highlighting the need for bullet-proof vests for the officers at the 68th precinct. Since there was no money in the NYPD budget, Jeff and Ridge Chorale put together a concert to raise funds for this much needed life-saving equipment. The group raised enough money to purchase 11 vests, and one of the recipients was local civic leader Peter Killen, who wore his vest until the day he retired.

According to Jeff Samaha " This concert is the culmination of 50 years of music and theater from an organization that has deep roots in the community. I am enormously proud of the body of work we have produced and all the audiences we have entertained over the past 50 years. I am especially honored that so many of our original members will be part of this event".

Reserved seating tickets may be purchased through our website, www.ridgechorale.com or by phone (718) 989-9566. Adults $25.00/Seniors & Children 10 and under $20.00. Group rates available by phone.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You