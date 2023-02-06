Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Show Submission! Written In Brooklyn Series At The Williamsburg Hotel 2/22/23

This month's theme is FAME-ISH - Stories from the spotlight or backstage, drama club, that one audition, and the sacrifices you made.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Written in Brooklyn is the world's only storytelling show (most likely). Join host Carly Ann Filbin in the iconic Williamsburg Hotel Water Tower Bar as she invites fellow comedians, ex-boyfriends, poets, actors, crushes, writers, Uber drivers, and other colorful characters to share their outrageous once-in-a-lifetime story based on that month's theme. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll cringe you'll...idk maybe feel empathy and apologize to your mom? All stories are 100% wild and 90% true or your money back (most likely).

This month's theme is FAME-ISH - Stories from the spotlight or backstage, drama club, that one audition, the sacrifices you made and people you fucked over on the rise to the top.

Written in Brooklyn Series (Theme Fame-ish), Williamsburg Hotel MirrorBar (Wythe and North 10th, L at Bedford or G at Nassau) 96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11249. Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223276®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fwritten-in-brooklyn-a-storytelling-series-tickets-487098904937?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Object Collection Returns With The Premiere Of HOUSECONCERT This May At The Brick The Photo
Object Collection Returns With The Premiere Of HOUSECONCERT This May At The Brick Theater
The Brick and Object Collection present HOUSECONCERT, paranormal-domestic actions in no particular order at The Brick Theater - 579 Metropolitan Ave. Running May 5-28, 2023.
Center For Performance Research Announces 2023 Spring Season Photo
Center For Performance Research Announces 2023 Spring Season
Center for Performance Research, which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art, has announced its 2023 Spring Season.
The Pickle Twins To Play In Split Bill At The Brick In Williamsburg in March Photo
The Pickle Twins To Play In Split Bill At The Brick In Williamsburg in March
Katharine Scarborough and Tim Girrbach's The Pickle Twins will play in a split bill with Fran Pado's Floodpants at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY, March 15-18 at 8:00 PM.
Brooklyn Botanic Garden & Metropolis Ensemble Present BIOPHONY: SOUNDGARDEN Photo
Brooklyn Botanic Garden & Metropolis Ensemble Present BIOPHONY: SOUNDGARDEN
Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Metropolis Ensemble has announced Biophony: SoundGarden, an immersive soundbath experience created by composer Ricardo Romaneiro for Brooklyn Botanic Garden's conservatories taking place on February 11 and 12, 2023.

