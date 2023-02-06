Show Submission! Written In Brooklyn Series At The Williamsburg Hotel 2/22/23

Written in Brooklyn is the world's only storytelling show (most likely). Join host Carly Ann Filbin in the iconic Williamsburg Hotel Water Tower Bar as she invites fellow comedians, ex-boyfriends, poets, actors, crushes, writers, Uber drivers, and other colorful characters to share their outrageous once-in-a-lifetime story based on that month's theme. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll cringe you'll...idk maybe feel empathy and apologize to your mom? All stories are 100% wild and 90% true or your money back (most likely).

This month's theme is FAME-ISH - Stories from the spotlight or backstage, drama club, that one audition, the sacrifices you made and people you fucked over on the rise to the top.

Written in Brooklyn Series (Theme Fame-ish), Williamsburg Hotel MirrorBar (Wythe and North 10th, L at Bedford or G at Nassau) 96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11249. Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223276®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fwritten-in-brooklyn-a-storytelling-series-tickets-487098904937?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.