Sacred Circle to Present LIVING TAROT in Bushwick in October

Sacred Circle Theatre Company, the queer/trans/feminist theatre company, to reopen for in-person performances with Living Tarot, a new "immersive divination encounter" at Wet Spot (175 Stockholm St) in Bushwick.

"Returning to performance in front of live audiences is thrilling enough," said Company Leader Raymond Arnold. "But to witness a group of performers offering an embodied Tarot reading to audiences is so special and unique."

Audience members will arrive at Wet Spot, a new queer-centric DIY venue in Bushwick, and be escorted up to the roof. Once there, they will be invited to interact with the performance by approaching the altar and drawing from a deck of Tarot cards. With each card, a corresponding performance will come to life, creating an embodied Tarot "reading" that offers answers to the audience's queries.

"It's been so great to make a devised performance with an all queer and trans ensemble" said Milo Longenecker, Senior Artistic Associate at Sacred Circle. "There's no non-queer voice in the room - it's by us, for us."

Performances of Living Tarot will occur the next three Thursdays: October 14, 21, and 28. Readings will occur three times a night, so audiences will select a timed ticket for entry and are welcome to stay after the show for drinks at Wet Spot's rooftop bar. All audience is required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear masks while inside the building. (Performances will take place outdoors, gender neutral restroom indoors.) Tickets and more information can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/living-tarot-tickets-179598512987

Living Tarot features an ensemble of eight performer-devisers: Anise, Dove Murray, Marlena Mack, Maya Carter, Milo Longenecker, Sandile Mhlaba, Scout Backus, and x. The show features designs by Becca Travis, and is directed by Raymond Arnold.

"We can't wait to see people arrive and be transformed like they would with any Tarot reading," said Arnold. "That transformation will be especially magical because this Tarot reading happens through performance, through the artistry and bodies of the queer ensemble in front of you."

