Sacred Circle, Bushwick's Queer Theatre Company, To Stage THE PLAY ABOUT THE BLOW JOB in Ridgewood

Sacred Circle Theatre Company, the queer/trans/feminist theatre company based in Bushwick, Brooklyn, is returning to a full-blown production this autumn for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"It feels incredible to be coming together as a queer community again," said Raymond Arnold, Company Leader of Sacred Circle. "Not to mourn or to fight, like we've done for so long in the aftermath of Covid. But coming together to get back to creating queer theatre."

Sacred Circle will be staging a new work, the play about the blow job, at Stone Circle Theatre in Ridgewood, Queens. The play will be directed by Arnold, with music by Robbie Lyman (Alaanza) and design support from Emma Mendelsohn and Luke Lynch. The show features an ensemble of six actors featuring Danielle Davis, Cassandra DeMarco, Jonnea Herman, Jake Lasser, Venus Solomon, and Cheyanne Williams. Promo designs are done by Duncan Richards of Where The Water Flows and Amaal Saifudeen is heading up the intimacy coordination.

"Working with Sacred Circle is an incredibly freeing experience" actor Cheyanne Williams was quoted as saying. "As a mover/performer, I find the space to really allow me tap into the kind-of core elements of what make theatre theatre, which is bodies in space together."

the play about the blow job follows a community of six people, with each character written to be played by someone of any gender. The action of the play happens in two places at once: an orgiastic ritual in a sacred space and a queer bar/cafe in some liminal Bushwick. When one of the characters dares to write a play about a blow job, these six characters must face the myths they tell about themselves and about their community.

"Every day we're discovering new things about ourselves, our characters, our bodies, how we move together." said actor Cassandra DeMarco. "It's engendering really cool conversations, and I think that's going to be a ripple effect. This play brings to the forefront the differences we have even if we're so similar."

This marks Sacred Circle's first collaboration with Stone Circle Theatre. Besides sharing a similar name, the two also share a physical border. Sacred Circle has been based in Bushwick, Brooklyn since 2016; Stone Circle is housed in the Ridgewood Presbyterian Church just a few miles away in Queens.

"Sacred Circle is always looking for spaces that can allows us to bring theatre to our home neighborhood of Bushwick," said Arnold. "Stone Circle with its spiritual roots is a perfect fit."

When asked why someone should see this play, Williams simply replied, "because it's a play about a blow job."

the play about the blow job opens on November 13 and runs for ten performances over three weekends. Performances are at Stone Circle Theatre (59-14 70th Ave) in Ridgewood, Queens. Tickets are available at the button below.

