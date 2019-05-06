SPRING AWAKENING Opens May 18 At Gallery Players

Gallery Players will present the final production in its 52nd season, SPRING AWAKENING; book and lyrics by Steven Sater; music by Duncan Sheik; based on the 1891 German play by Frank Wedekind. SPRING AWAKENING explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll. Complete with the extensive use of video projections, intensive stage lighting, and a new sound system, Gallery's main stage has transformed from a traditional theater into a concert venue in director Nick Brennan's vision of the musical as a rock concert.

Originally produced Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2006, SPRING AWAKENING went on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. Entertainment Weekly called the musical "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade." Unlike more restrictive musicals, SPRING AWAKENING invites creativity in staging its production. Director Nick Brennan has taken full advantage of this invitation, offering a fresh view of the material by separating the adult world from the adolescent world, creating a modern and rousing production.

SPRING AWAKENING opens Saturday, May 18 and runs for 16 performances through Sunday, June 9. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays (June 1 and 8) at 2 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. There will be an artist talk back following the Sunday, May 26 performance.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for seniors over 65 and children under 12. This production contains mature themes and is recommended for audiences 18 years old and older. Tickets can be purchased online at http://galleryplayers.com or by calling Ovationtix at 212-352-3101.

Bringing SPRING AWAKENING to the Gallery stage are: Marty Goldin, Producer; Nick Brennan, Director; David Thomas Cronin, Music Director; Shiloh Goodin, Choreographer; Ricky Dunlop, Assistant Director; Mitch Lin, Associate Music Director; Chelsea Pace, Intimacy Choreographer; Kennedy Caughell, Fight Choreographer; William Miller Anderson, Scenic Designer; Steven Johnson, Lighting Designer; Jane Parisi, Projection Designer; Heather Crocker, Projections Technical Designer; Susanne Houstle, Costume Designer; Matt Carlin, Props Designer; Kurt Cruz, Sound Designer; Christopher Denver, Production Stage Manager; Kirill Polich, Assistant Stage Manager; and an ensemble featuring Taylor Bloom, Aaron Braden, Harrison Bryan*, Jacob Anthony Cain, Brendan Charles, Osborn Focht*, Nick Godfrey, Gaby Greenwald, Nathaniel Gregory, Mikaela Kafka*, Raquel Kahn, Isabella King, Thomas Kuklenski, Nicole Lopez, Gaby Mank, Tyler Moscaritola, Mariela Flor Olivo, and Amanda Starr (*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production).

SPRING AWAKENING is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Equity approved Showcase.

The Gallery Players is located at 199 14th Street (between 4th and 5th Avenues), in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Take the F, G, or R train to 4th Avenue / 9th Street. Website: http://galleryplayers.com





