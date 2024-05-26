RiffRaff NYC to Present SUNSET SONNETS: Shakespeare Under The Stars In Williamsburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RiffRaff NYC will present "Sunset Sonnets," an immersive rooftop performance of Shakespearean sonnets. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Williamsburg skyline, this unique event promises a magical blend of timeless poetry and breathtaking views. The show takes place Sunday, May 26th, starting at 5 PM, with tickets available on a donation basis, making this a perfect cultural outing for all.

Hosted by RiffRaff co-founder Joe Staton, "Sunset Sonnets" features an international cast of 17 talented actors, each bringing their unique flair and passion to Shakespeare's timeless verses.

The lineup includes: Mila Benson, Amandalyn McLellan, Gilda Mercado, Serg Lockart, Maggie Day Roberts, Danielle Kendler-Rhodes, Shonita Joshi, Liz Cooper, Olivia Webb, Luisa Buenrostro, Rebecca Collins, Cayley Barry, Patrick Hamilton, Andy Talen, Danny Borba, Mogo Talem, and Claudia Conte-Buenrostro.

At RiffRaff NYC, we believe in the transformative power of storytelling. Our mission is to create a space where immigrant voices can thrive, providing a platform for talented actors who may face barriers in the industry. We are committed to cultivating an inclusive community that embraces the richness of cultural diversity.

In alignment with our core values, we are proud to uphold our commitment to representation. Every production we undertake ensures that at least 50% of our actors are immigrants. This dedication ensures that the narratives we bring to life are authentic, reflective of the world we live in, and resonate with a broad audience.

"Sunset Sonnets" is not just a performance; it is a celebration of diversity and the universal themes that Shakespeare's sonnets evoke - love, beauty, time, and mortality. With each actor's unique interpretation, the sonnets come alive in a way that is both fresh and profoundly moving.

Join us for an evening where Shakespeare's words dance in the twilight, and the spirit of inclusivity and creativity shines bright. Don't miss this opportunity to support the arts and witness a remarkable showcase of talent from around the world.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Rooftop in Williamsburg (address provided upon ticket reservation)

Tickets: Donation-based (reserve online or at the door)

For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit the button below.

Come, be a part of something special, and let the sonnets of Shakespeare serenade your soul under the stars.

