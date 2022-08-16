R.E.S.P.E.C.T. National Tour is Coming to Kings Theatre in October

Kings Theatre is hosting the national tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, October 6 - 8, 2022. From the producers of "A Simon & Garfunkel Story", R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying musical theatre experience that brings a community together through timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, honoring the impassioned and transcendent music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters.

"Kings Theatre has made a name for itself as a top-tier concert venue and our goal is to build on that success with the addition of touring theatrical content," said Erica Schwartz, Vice President of Theatrical Programming, North America at Ambassador Theatre Group. "We're focused on presenting high-quality productions that will resonate with the local community and Brooklyn as a whole."

Produced by Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. follows Aretha Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph through a soundtrack of the hits that made her the iconic and matchless diva of soul.

The American tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is adapted by Jamal Howard, directed by Broadway's Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You), with musical direction by Darnell White (Revelation: The Musical, Gospel at Colonus), and casting by Tracey Moore (creator of "The Black Box" on Crackle, founder of The Spirited Actor Workshop; casting credits with Miramax, Fox, MTV, Spike Lee and national commercials).

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. stars Trejah Bostic as the Lead Singer (Rosie Revere Engineer and Friends with TheatreWorks USA and Celie in The Color Purple regionally), Megan Dawson as Host 2 (Catherine Parr in the Bliss Cruise production of SIX The Musical), Nattalyee Randall as Host 1 (Peacock TV movie "The Ghost Who Walks," director and executive producer of the documentary The Race Against Race which premiered at DOC NYC.), and Ashton Weekes as Host 3 ("Mindfreak," his latest release on Blck Mrcy Recordings). R.E.S.P.E.C.T. also features a live band of 5 musicians.

More than a concert, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is the Aretha experience like no other, and features her biggest hits including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more. The brand new North American production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), which continues to play to sold out audiences across Australia.

The national tour of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will begin at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Thursday, October 6. The tour's official opening night will take place on Friday, October 7 with the final Brooklyn performance on Saturday, October 8.

Individual tickets start at $30. Groups of 10 or more should contact kingsboxoffice@theambassadors.com for pricing.

Learn more at www.respectontour.com

About Kings Theatre:

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com

About Ambassador Theatre Group

Nothing beats the energy and excitement of a great live experience. That's why at Ambassador Theatre Group, our mission is to bring the very best in live entertainment to the largest possible number of people. Founded in 1992 in the UK, we've grown into the world's number one live-theatre company today. We cover every discipline in the theatre industry, from operating venues to ticketing platforms and producing shows. www.atg.co.uk

