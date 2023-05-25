Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Narrows Community Theater

Narrows Community Theater, a true staple of Brooklyn’s theater scene, will soon present the musical comedy Something Rotten!, in continuation (and celebration) of its 50th season.

Narrows, reputed in bringing high quality, fully-staged shows to a local audience at least twice a year, is set to impress with its farcical ode to Shakespeare that everyone is bound to enjoy. A truly valuable neighborhood gem that consistently draws the best talent this side of Manhattan, NCT invites all to join in on the fun and come ye! to the show’s opening this Friday, May 26th.

With a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, and music/lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, Something Rotten! is one of Broadway’s more recent additions. The musical, which premiered at the St. James Theater in 2015, has been highly lauded by critics and audiences alike. Aside from being nominated for ten Tony Awards (including Best Musical), Christian Borle won for Best Featured Actor. When the show took its final bow on Broadway in 2017, numerous tours and international productions soon followed.

Our story tells of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two sixteenth-century brothers who try to write the world’s first musical. After visiting a local soothsayer, who foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting (all at the same time!), our heroic siblings become desperate to create something new and exciting.The problem is, they live in the era of Shakespeare, who has already become a massive success. Featuring songs such as “God I Hate Shakespeare” and “Welcome to the Renaissance”, accompanied by a cast of fun characters who make large song and dance numbers come alive as only the Golden Era could, Something Rotten! will undoubtedly be the talk of Bay Ridge over the next two weekends.

Under the direction of Chris Carver (who also directed NCT’s most recent production of Nunsense), Brooklyn audiences are now given the wonderful opportunity to partake in the hilarity that is Something Rotten!. Carver also serves as the show’s choreographer, while Jorden Amir returns as Music Director for the second time after last summer’s youth production of The Wizard of Oz.

Carver expresses his enthusiasm in getting the chance to work with NCT again:

“I was so fortunate to have been given the opportunity to direct Nunsense for NCT this past winter; it was on all accounts a truly fantastic experience. So, when I was offered the privilege of directing Something Rotten!, I immediately said yes!”

When asked about his experience working on this show, Carver couldn’t help but get excited.

“I had no idea what I was in for… it was quite the undertaking. In the end, I absolutely fell in love with the show. I loved its heartfelt message and how it’s truly a love letter to musical theater. I could not be more proud of this incredibly talented cast who more than rose to the occasion. Every member of this troupe brought their own unique talents and personality to this show.”

Bringing together both long-time singers, actors and dancers who are no strangers to the NCT stage and new talent alike, the cast of Something Rotten! features Amelie Jacobs, Jason Santel, Zach Driscoll, Devon Rose, Josh Wilie-Vidal, Julia Dimant, Dalles Wilie-Vidal, Caitlyn Schmidt, Kevin Podd, Paige Hann, William Doyle, Cameron Park-Miller, Nick Hudson, Nicole Tzanas, Connor Mayrose, Megan Moran, Oliver Cope, Neha Vasudevan, Matthew Centeno and Emily Missud. Joanne Centeno is the production's Stage Manager.

Something Rotten!, presented by Narrows Community Theater, will open on Friday, May 26th and run through the next two weekends only. All performances will be held at the Fort Hamilton Army base (403 John Warren Avenue, on the corner of 101st St. and Fort Hamilton Parkway). The show schedule is as follows: May 26th and 27th at 8 pm, May 28th at 2 pm, June 2nd and 3rd at 8 pm and June 4th at 2 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors/students and $20 for children 12 & under. Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking Click Here. For group sales of 15 or more, please call (718) 482-3173.

Please note that a current, state-issued ID will be needed to enter the army base.

To learn more about the show and all upcoming events at NCT, please take a look at their website here. In addition to mainstage productions, the non-profit organization also provides opportunities to learn stagecraft, musical theater performance and acting technique, to name a few of the workshops offered. If you have a child interested in joining their upcoming youth production of The Music Man, be on the lookout for all audition updates on NCT’s social media pages (Facebook and Instagram). You can also be added to their email list to receive all updates by submitting a request here.

Please consider supporting your local theater by purchasing tickets to Something Rotten! before they are no more!