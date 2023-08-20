Previews: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at The Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse, the longest-running professional summer theatre in the country, will soon wrap up its summer season with Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Baskerville is set to run from August 30th - September 9th, directly following the Playhouse's current production of Camelot.

Founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore, the Cape Playhouse was reputed by the New York Times as "the place where Broadway goes to Summer." Moore's vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theatre with some of the world's most noted stage and screen professionals - a dream that has since been realized tenfold. Within its 96 years in operation, the Playhouse has featured world-class talent in shows produced specifically for its stage. It has seen the likes of such legends as Julie Andrews and Ginger Roberts, and since its opening has continued to uphold a high caliber of professional theater. It has also been named one of the 50 Best Small Stage Theaters in America.

Based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles, Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is a fast-paced comedy/mystery about everyone’s favorite detective as he solves his most notorious case. In this uproarious take on Arthur

Conan Doyle’s characters and plot, Ludwig turns Conan Doyle’s classic into a campy romp full of mysterious intrigue and comedic charm.

Baskerville Director Brendon Fox

Following the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville, crafty Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of whether an evil, supernatural hound prowls the moors of Devonshire... and they must do it fast, before a family curse dooms its newest male heir, Sir Henry Baskerville. What follows is a dizzying web of clues, disguises, and deceit that Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must escape. With more than forty characters involved (defly portrayed by just three actors), this show is a delightful mix of slapstick and adventure that is sure to give audiences a good time.

Brendon Fox takes the helm as Director of the Playhouse's upcoming production. In his multiple roles as a director, teacher and producer, Brendon has worked both nationally and internationally at a number of prominent regional theaters, universities, and training programs such as Prague Shakespeare Company, The Juilliard School, Cleveland Playhouse and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. His directing credits include The Winter’s Tale, Henry VI Part 3, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Blithe Spirit, Opus, Alabama Story, Peninsula Players and Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Now joining the creative cast of Baskerville, he attributes the ongoing appeal of this show to the fact that it "works on so many levels as a comedy, a mystery, a valentine to performance and storytelling. The heart of the story has to dowith disguise and deception, but along those same lines, there’s a beautiful honesty and vulnerability in the play.”

Chris Thorn as Sherlock Holmes

Returning to the Cape Playhouse after playing Elyot in last summer’s production of Private Lives is Chris Thorn, who takes on the role of Sherlock Holmes. Thorn's Broadway credits include Death of a Salesman (2022) and Bernhardt/Hamlet (2018, Roundabout Theatre Company). His Off-Broadway credits include Greater Clements (Lincoln Center Theater), Pride and Prejudice (Primary Stages), Twelfth Night (Pig Iron) and Miss Lilly Gets Boned (Studio 42), in addition to many regional productions. Joining him on stage in the role of Dr. Watson is David Lee Huynh, who now makes his Cape Playhouse debut. David’s theatre credits include the Off-Broadway world premiere of Once Upon A (korean) Time, The Merchant of Venice, Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Henry VI and Trial of the Catonsville Nine (among others).

Following Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, the Cape Playhouse will host a

presentation of 23.5 Hours Plays on September 16th. This unique evening will showcase a collection of short plays written, rehearsed and performed by several participating theatres on Cape Cod – all within 23.5 hours!

To purchase single tickets or a subscription/Flex Pass to any of the Playhouse's upcoming shows or 2024 season, please visit www.capeplayhouse.com.

In addition to professional live theatre, the not-for-profit Playhouse is committed to youth programs and education, striving to serve the local community. The historic theatre is situated on an expansive 22-acre campus along with the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema.

As the summer winds its way down, please be sure to take advantage of all that the Cape Playhouse has to offer as part of its exciting 97th season!