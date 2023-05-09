Photoville to Return for its 12th Year This June

Photoville, the Brooklyn-based nonprofit that brings breathtaking photography within reach of New Yorkers in all boroughs-free of charge-will present Photoville NYC 2023 (June 3 - 18). In 2020, at a time when outdoor public events offered rare respite, the festival expanded from its original Brooklyn Bridge Park location across the city, making the eye-opening and inspiring stories photography tells accessible at a time when museums remained closed. Proudly supported by countless partners, Photoville continues to grow its vision for presenting vital photography that reaches residents and visitors throughout the many corners of America's most populous city, while maintaining Brooklyn Bridge Park as a central festival hub. Photoville 2023 brings back its signature shipping container exhibitions, clustered with open-air exhibitions in what's become known as the Photoville Village in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Exhibitions this year take place, in part, in Brooklyn Bridge Park's recently opened Emily Warren Roebling Plaza. By filling New York's vital parks with a wealth of images and ideas, Photoville also becomes a celebration of the city's many spirited public spaces, and the worlds that intersect within them.

Founded in 2011, Photoville has throughout its history sought to populate New York's public space with perspectives as diverse and international as the city itself. In pursuit of this mission, they launched the Photoville festival, activating public spaces, amplifying visual storytellers, and creating unique and innovative exhibitions and other programming. Siddhartha Mitter, in The New York Times, has written that Photoville "is a reminder of photography's power not just to document crisis, but to help imagine better lives."

The festival continues to create a welcoming, safe, accessible space for all artists and attendees, across race, gender, class, sexual identity, ability, nationality, and age. Photoville is committed to nurturing a new lens of representation, an overarching vision that extends to a diversity of themes and stories. Numerous exhibitions center the agency of subjects and questions of photographic representation, including Our Black Experience: Stories from Black Women Photographers, showcasing four Black Femme-identifying photographers in the New York City area; Through Our Eyes: A Collective Portrait of Caracas, telling a collective narrative that provides a challenge to stereotypical depictions of Venezuelan barrios; Jen White-Johnson's Autistic Joy, in which the artist explores motherhood as an act of resistance as she seeks to give visibility to children of color in neurodiverse communities; Asian Photographers Share the Stories Behind Their Names, a series engaging nine AAPI photographers to explore the histories, meanings, and stories behind their names; Mackenzie Calle's The Gay Space Agency, confronting the American Space program's historical exclusion of openly queer astronauts and reimagining a history which celebrates queerness and highlights LGBTQ+ role models; and many others. A variety of exhibitions center stories from Indigenous communities, including Sara Aliaga's series Warmi Qwak, displaying the strength and wisdom of Uru women in Bolivia fighting environmental violence; Sharon Chischilly's tribute to her community, Home on the Navajo Nation; and Tatsiana Chypsanava's Ruatoki, which documents the lives of a Ngāi Tūhoe family who run a dairy farm in Ruatoki, New Zealand and are raising over 20 adopted children alongside their own; and more.

America's internal conflicts-from questions surrounding our criminal justice system to our associations with National Parks to the over policing of parents of color by Child Protective Services-are captured in bracing explorations: Another Perspective juxtaposes the work of three generations of photographers (Khary Mason, Joseph Rodriquez, Jamel Shabazz) with differing relationships to the criminal justice system; Isaiah Winters' photos from Glacier National Park in This Land Is Your Land contemplate the mythologies of Americanism and our relationship to lands considered intrinsically "American" yet intrinsically stolen and Indigenous; and the NBC News and ProPublica-presented exhibition Overpolicing Parents features documentary photographer Stephanie Mei-Ling's images capturing the omnipresent threat of Child Protective Services investigations and the fallout for families.

Photoville is at once hyper-local and vastly international. Portraits of local communities such as New York Times photographer James Estrin's photos from services in churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, and other houses of worship in New York City in New York's Swirling Kaleidoscope of Faiths; Clayton Patterson's Front Door: Residents and Writers, an exploration of the diversity of the Lower East Side and the markings made by local graffiti writers between the mid-1980s and early-2000s; and Nguan's All the Dreamers, a collection of candid portraits made on board the Staten Island Ferry between 2014 to 2022; reflect the city, in its multitudes, back at New Yorkers and visitors. Meanwhile, in a reflection of the city's own internationalism, Photoville brings to New York a plethora of stories unfolding around the world. Karabo Mooki's portrait series Amandla explores the lives of a skateboarding community built by Black women in South Africa; Steven Baboun's abstract photograph series Fanmi M, Men Yo!/My Family, There They Are!, presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange, celebrates and acknowledges the fluidity of queer Haitians; Supranav Dash's Eros and its Discontents series of staged performative portraits documents the visuality of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community living in India.

Similarly, photography here critically reveals the acute personal impacts of global conflicts occurring at a great distance. Kiana Hayeri and Oriane Zerah's evocative series Broken Promises: Navigating a World Under Taliban Rule offers an intimate glimpse into the painful everyday lives of Afghan girls and women after the Taliban's takeover of the country, while in TIME and the Pulitzer Center's Series Far From Home: Afghan Women After the Taliban Takeover, a global team of female journalists and photographers look at how refugees were attempting to build new lives abroad one year after the fall of Kabul. Images from the war in Ukraine are boldly captured by the PBS Frontline-presented exhibition Bearing Witness: Documenting War Crimes in Mariupol, Ukraine and the New York Times-presented Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: The Ongoing War.

Photoville Co-Founder Sam Barzilay says, "Photoville has fanned out in the past few years from its original Brooklyn Bridge Park location and become a city-wide event. This year, we're thrilled to present a version of the festival that unites its past and present: bringing the storage containers back to Brooklyn Bridge Park and turning them, once again, into temporary sites of urgent, lively, and inspiring photography, as well as featuring exhibitions in all five boroughs."

Festival Producer Suchan Vodoor adds, "With this format, every borough of New York City will have free photography exhibits viewers can experience. Meanwhile, for those who want to make a trip beyond their immediate neighborhoods, the festival's Photo Village at Brooklyn Bridge Park offers a major destination, where people can spend anything from a half-hour to a whole day taking in images from across the city and world that match New York's own diversity."

Last year, Photoville reached a public audience of over one million people with the work of over 200 photographers at various stages in their careers, giving these exciting artists large-scale exposure. As Photoville displays over 55 photographic visions in Brooklyn Bridge Park, 30 other exhibitions cover the city from Staten Island to the Bronx. Photoville NYC is open to the public-all ages, and all pets included-free of charge, making it unlike any other photo festival in the world.

"We are thrilled to see Photoville return to its first home in Brooklyn Bridge Park, under the bridge in Emily Warren Roebling Plaza where it started in 2012," said Eric Landau, President of Brooklyn Bridge Park. "We can't wait to see what this 12th year brings, since Photoville is always one of the Park's season highlights, and we love hosting and being part of it.".

OPENING WEEKEND

To celebrate the opening of the festival, Photoville will present a free Community Weekend (June 3 and 4), a visual storytelling event bringing various artists to Brooklyn Bridge Park, featuring over 55 exhibitions and free public programming from Leica Camera, Adobe, International Center of Photography, Penumbra, and Creatively Wild, and food and beverage vendors from Photoville's longtime friends at Smorgasburg. The evening of Saturday June 3 will see visual stories projected on the big screen under the Brooklyn Bridge featuring work from Contact High, National Geographic, the Washington Post, TIME Magazine, Magnum Foundation and many more.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND EDUCATION

Immersion and interactivity have always been at the heart of Photoville's success and popularity, allowing it to become the largest annual photographic event in New York City and among the most­ attended photographic events nationwide. This year, events surrounding the festival will take place both in person and online, including one-on-one safety clinics presented in partnership with the ACOS Alliance, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Leica Camera, and free education field trip for New York City Students, thanks to Photoville's partners, the NYC mayor's office of media and entertainment and Photowings.

Photoville NYC 2023 is produced by Photoville and made possible with the support of marquee partners Brooklyn Bridge Park, NYC Parks, Leica Camera, The NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, PhotoWings, DUMBO BID, Two Trees Management; this program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Other exhibition and programming partners include American Society of Media Photographers, Abrons Arts Center, Arts Brookfield, ACOS Alliance, Adobe, Alice Austen House, Black Women Photographers, Bob and Diane Fund, The Bronx Documentary Center, The Committee to Protect Journalists, Chris Hondros Fund, Citizen Film, Diversify Photo, The New York Times, National Geographic, The National Press Photographers' Association, The Pulitzer Center, The Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, Haiti Cultural Exchange, Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance, New York City Department of Health, New York City Department of Records & Information, New York City Department of Youth & Community Development, New York University, Indigenous Photo, Melkweg Expo, Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York, MPB, Parsons School of Design, PBS Frontline, PhotoWings, ProPublica & NBC News, Queens Museum, Social Documentary Network, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, The Bronx Documentary Center, The Magnum Foundation, The International Center for Photography, The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, School of Visual Arts Continuing Education, Too Young To Wed, War Toys, Women Photograph, World Health Organization, Washington Post, TIME Magazine, Contact High and Working Assumptions.

Photoville NYC Locations and Hours

All public exhibitions are in open spaces and will be on view during daylight hours, seven days a week. Some exhibitions may have limited hours, which will be reflected on each exhibition webpage.

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Emily Warren Roebling Plaza

Container Exhibits (open Tuesday - Thursday | 12pm - 6pm / Friday - Sunday |12pm - 8pm)

Open Air Exhibits (open 24/7 between June 3 - 18, 2023)

Brooklyn

Washington Street (DUMBO, NY 11201)

Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street (DUMBO, NY 11201)

M.S. 51 William Alexander (350 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215)

Manhattan

Brookfield Place (230 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281)

St. Nicholas Park (St. Nicholas Avenue and 133rd street / 139th street, New York, NY 10030)

Bella Abzug Park / Hudson Yards (Hudson Blvd. between W. 37 St. and W. 33 St).)

LES Coleman Skatepark (62 Monroe Street & Pike Street, New York, NY 10002)

Eugene McCabe Field (1718 Park Ave, New York, NY 10035)

Hamilton Fish Park (Stanton St. &, Pitt St, New York, NY 10002)

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Park (Montgomery Street between Henry Street and E Broadway, New York, NY 10002)

Queens

Travers Park (76-9 34th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372)

Astoria Park (19 19th St, Astoria, NY 11105)

Frank D. O'Connor Playground (79-01 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373)

Roy Wilkins Park (Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434)

Staten Island

Alice Austen House (2 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305)

South Beach Promenade (656 Father Capodanno Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10305)

Snug Harbor Cultural Center (1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301)

The Bronx

Barretto Point Park (Viele Ave, Bronx, NY 10474)

Van Cortlandt Park (5930 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471)

Santa Maria School (1510 Zerega Ave, Bronx, NY 10462)

Tremont Neighborhood Health Action Center (1826 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10457)

In-Tech Academy (M.S. / High School 368) (2975 Tibbett Ave, Bronx, NY 10463)

For further details about hours of operations for each location, please refer to our website: www.photoville.nyc.

Exhibitions Include:

New York's Swirling Kaleidoscope of Faiths. Work by James Etrin. New York City is home to a diverse array of spiritual and religious communities. In 2022, Estrin, a New York Times staff photographer, spent months documenting more than 30 places of worship throughout the city. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by James Estrin, Andrew Hinderaker, Becky Lebowitz Hanger, Meaghan Looram. Presented by The New York Times.

A Love Letter To Barbados. Work by Deborah Anderson. A series of images that encapsulate the stories, people, and landscape of Barbados. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Leica Camera with curatorial support from Photoville. Printed by Digital Silver Imaging.

Urban Wildlife. Work by Corey Arnold. As lines have blurred between nature and city in the United States, we've created the perfect sanctuaries for carnivorous animals. These photos show us where they live, navigate, and intersect with us. On Washington Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Presented by National Geographic.

Britain's Stone Age Building Room. Work by Reuben Wu & Alice Zoo. It's not just Stonehenge: New discoveries reveal an era when awe-inspiring monuments were all the rage. On Washington Street, DUMBO, Brooklyn . Presented by National Geographic.

Up the mountain, to a world apart. Work by Renan Ozturk. A flat-topped peak high above the Amazon rainforest gives researchers a chance to identify new species and unlock secrets of evolution. The biggest challenge: getting there. On Washington Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Presented by National Geographic.

Unsung Heroes of Public Health. Works by Kay Hickman, Kevin J. Miyazaki, and Ayesha Kazim. Commissioned by the NYC Department of Health, this project aims to reframe and widen the historical narrative of public health, by spotlighting individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to public health milestones in New York City. In all 5 boroughs. Presented by NYC Department of Health, produced by Photoville.

Faces of Us: Photographic Portraits and Personal Narratives. Works by students of IN-Tech Academy MS/HS 368, The Bronx, NYC. At In-Tech Academy. Curated by Chris Parkman. Presented by IN-Tech Academy MS/HS 368 and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2023 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.

Speaking Portraits. The culminating project in the Intro to Photography class at Bard High School Early College Manhattan, this series aimed to elevate the students' experiences, reveal hidden truths, and inform the viewer about what is most meaningful to us. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Alexis Lambrou and Rae Powers. Presented by Bard High School Early College Manhattan and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2023 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.

Four Decades: Celebrating Middle School 51's 40-year history of photographic education, students from M.S. 51 adjudicate a retrospective of darkroom and digital images created by students whopreviously attended this renowned photography program in Park Slope, Brooklyn. At M.S. 51 William Alexander. Curated by Amy Flatow (Public Educator, NYS licensed in Professional Photography & Visual Art). Presented by William Alexander Middle School 51 and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2023 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.

The Crown & Glory Project. The Crown & Glory Project celebrates underrepresented young creatives in NYC, challenging them to create DIY crowns from unconventional and found materials, as well as create collaborative photo portraits wearing their crowns that captures their individuality and goals as future creative leaders. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sharon Miller. Presented by The Creative Youth Society & Honeydark Creative Studios and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2023 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.

NYC Alphabets. Inspired by artist Wendy Ewald's American Alphabets series, students at Harvest Collegiate High School explored language, identity, and culture through cyanotype self-portraits connected to a specific word. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by erin reid. Presented by Harvest Collegiate High School and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2023 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.

Through Our Eyes: A Collective Portrait of Caracas. Work by Students of MiRA. This exhibit uses formal collaborative portraits and single documentary images made by young women participants of Project MiRA to tell the story of resilience, joy, and struggle in the barrios of Caracas, Venezuela - a country that has been hit by a yearslong crisis. In Travers Park, Queens. Curated by Lexi Parra. Presented by Project MiRA and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2023 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.

Warmi Qwak. Work by Sara Aliaga. Bolivia's Lake Poopó is drying up and impacting the Indigenous Uru community who have historically lived beside it. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Tailyr Irvine & Daniella Zalcman. Presented by Indigenous Photograph and Photoville with additional support from Leica Camera.

WHO @ 75: Picturing Health. To mark the World Health Organization's 75th anniversary, Picturing Health presents highlights of WHO's photography collection, from smallpox eradication to confronting COVID-19. It includes images by Robert Doisneau, Paul Almasy and contemporary photographers documenting health in their own countries. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curators: WHO: Lindsay Mackenzie, Marie Villemin; Photoville: Debbie Ullman, Cailley Frank-Lehrer, Andy Outis. Presented by World Health Organization.

The Sea of Devotees. Work by Satyam Bhuyan. Even as a young child, the exuberant energy and power of a shared tradition made each festival a highlight. Over the years Bhuyan has explored new places and been part of the unique and vibrant experience that is a hallmark of the festivals of India. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe.

Moments: Around the World. Work by Billy Dinh. A visual representation of Dinh's journey, with each photograph representing a different city/country and its people. From bustling markets in Africa to crowded metro stations in Asia, the photographs capture the essence of each destination and the diverse cultures that make them so special. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe.

Photography Reimagined. Work by Demas Rusli. Photographer and digital artist Demas Rusli creates new worlds and ideas from the places he visits. When exploring places he asks "What if?" and imagins "What could be?". In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe.

Mother Nature: A Love Letter. Work by Melissa Findley. A sensory experience of tightly interwoven tangible connections, Findley invites us to breathe in Mother Nature's fresh air, feel the sheer power of water in all of its essential states, gaze at the glow of the moon with feet firmly planted on her soil, and admire the tones and textures that create the salt of the earth. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe.

A Quality Of Light. A Quality Of Light-to channel poet Audre Lorde-"has direct bearing" on what the photograph brings forth into the world and, in turn, on what the artist aspires to contribute to the complex image universe. At Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street, DUMBO Brooklyn. Curated by Arthur Ou. Presented by Parsons MFA Photography and Related Media.

Another Perspective. Work by Khary Mason, Joseph Rodriquez, and Jamel Shabazz. This exhibit is a cross-generational photo collaboration between three documentary photographers who all have direct experience with the criminal justice system. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Jamel Shabazz. Produced by Photoville with support by the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation. Printed by Digital Silver Imaging.

Autistic Joy. Work by Jen White-Johnson. This photo series and exhibition aims to empower and activate change-encouraging families and communities to engage in conversations about acceptance and joy, starting with how neurodivergent children are treated, valued, and seen. This is one Black autistic boy's journey. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

The Black Cowboys of America. Work by Brian Branch-Price. A photo documentary of the Black cowboy and cowgirl culture throughout America. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Blue. Work by Heather Evans Smith. This series explores the depression many women often feel during midlife by using the color blue, which for hundreds of years has been associated with melancholy and sadness. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Broken Promises: Navigating a World Under Taliban Rule. Work by Kiana Hayeri and Oriane Zerah. This series offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan and the devastating consequences of the rollback of their rights following the Taliban takeover in 2021. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Stephanie Sinclair & sarah Hunter. Presented by Too Young to Wed.

Calories of Power; Comida. Work by José A. Alvarado Jr. This series documents the efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers known by their community as artists, athletes, and activists as they undertake a plant-based strategy to nourish communities in Manhattan and the Bronx with fresh fruit and vegetables. In Bella Abzug Park, Hudson Yards NY. Presented by Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance and Photoville.

ASMP 2023 Change: The Urban & Natural Landscape. The world is in a constant state of change, and we see it everywhere - from the smallest details in the biggest cities to the grand vistas of the wilderness. Join ASMP as it displays a selection of works from its members that illuminate and reveal the changes happening all around us. And this year, ASMP is proud to include selections from members of NANPA, ASMP's newest partner in nature photography. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by American Society of Media Photographer (ASMP).

Sowing Rice With Salt. Work by Kyle Lui. This series explores the impact of immigration on intergenerational relationships through diptychs of archival images of immigrant parents and re-creations of the images with their children, accompanied by written reflections. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Eros And Its Discontents. Work by Supranav Dash. Eros And Its Discontents (2016-2023) documents individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community in India. This series of staged performative portraits show individuals who do not wish to put themselves in boxes, and thus their stories spill out of the frames and enter our imaginations. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville. Printed by Digital Silver Imaging.

Far from Home. Work by Sabiha Çimen, Luisa Dörr, Fatimah Hossaini, and Diana Markosian. After the fall of Kabul in August 2021, Afghan women are attempting to build new lives abroad. These are the stories of seven women's journeys that took them around the globe. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Katherine Jossi, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Katherine Pomerantz, Sarah Swan, and Daniel Vasta. Presented by Pulitzer Center and TIME.

ICP at THE POINT: Beauty in Being. This exhibit showcases the photographs of students from the International Center of Photography's partnership with THE POINT CDC, which celebrates local voices honoring the people, places, and things that keep us uplifted in our everyday lives. At Barretto Point Park, The Bronx. Curated by ICP and THE POINT staff: Abigail Montes, Tiffany Williams, Lacy Austin, and Katerina Voegtle. Presented by ICP at THE POINT.

Inside Out. Work by Xi Chen. This series depicts the exterior and interior of important New York City buildings in a single image, aiming to reflect both the presence of the building in its urban landscape and the human purposes it serves. On Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Presented by Photoville.

Le Grand Boubou (The Grand Dress). Work by Nzingah Oyo. Celebrating Le Grand Boubou: a dress that reinvents itself for centuries. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Lisette. Work by Hendra Eka. Lisette depicts inspiring stories about sex workers who are willing to serve persons with disabilities. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Kadir van Lohuizen/NOOR. Presented by Photoville, with support from the Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York.

Losing Self. Work by Maja Daniels, Lori Grinker, Sophie Mathiassen, Christopher Nunn, Stephen Rado, Jalal Shamsazaran, and Cheryl St. Onge. Losing Self celebrates the work of seven Bob and Diane Fund grantees and tells poignant and personal stories about Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and the devastation it wreaks on families, caregivers, and those suffering from its tragic effects. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Gina Martin, Sarah Leen, and Bill Marr. Presented by Bob and Diane Fund.

Mirror with a Memory: Department of Photography and Imaging 40th Anniversary Exhibition. Work by Kalila Abdur-Razzaq, Mashael Alsaie, Caitlin Berrigan, Jordan Cruz, Erika deVries, Tom Drysdale, Geraldine Erman, Sean Fader, Adrian Fernandez, Nichole Frocheur, Snow Yunxue Fu, Mark Jenkinson, Len Jenshel, Elizabeth Kilroy, Jon Kline, Linda Levinson, Michael Martone, Elaine Mayes, Diana McClure, Editha Mesina, Lorie Novak, Paul T. Owen, Karl Peterson, Yelaine Rodriguez, Bayeté Ross Smith, Adam Ryder, Jeffrey Henson Scales, M. Jacob Watkins, Barbara Weissberger, Kira Joy Williams, Deborah Willis, Ph.D., Gesche Würfel, and Cheryl Yun. NYU's Tisch School of the Arts Department of Photography and Imaging presents a survey of work from faculty and staff spanning four decades and encompassing the varied nature of contemporary photographic practice. Curated by Editha Mesina. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Editha Mesina. Presented by New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, Department of Photography & Imaging.

Nature Preserve. Work by Alison Carey. The photographs in Nature Preserve depict an imagined paradise filled with beauty and abundance, creating a fantasy of what could be if humans choose not to destroy the Earth's ecosystems. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

NPPA's Best of Photojournalism 2023. The National Press Photographers Association is proud to present a selection of winners across all photo, video, and digital divisions from the 2023 Best of Photojournalism competition. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by The National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism Contest Committee: A.J. Chavar, Emily Jan, Linda Epstein, Shawn Montano, Bob Gould, Ray Arzate. The National Press Photographers Association sponsored by University of Georgia College of Journalism & Mass Communication and Sony Corp.

Our Black Experience: Stories from Black Women Photographers. Work by Kaylah Sambo, Poochie Collins, Yolanda Hoskey, and Zakiyyah Woods. Explore Black femininity through the lens of four Black Women photographers. We invite you into a Black Woman's home while you view photographs of the series. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Polly Irungu & Kaylah Sambo. Presented by Black Women Photographers, MPB & Photoville. Printed by Digital Silver Imaging.

Amandla. Work by Karabo Mooki.Mooki's work follows unique narratives and authentic emotions in nature, with a focus on distinctive casting and under-represented faces. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Ruatoki. Work by Tatsiana Chypsanava. This decade-long documentary photographic project follows the lives of Ngāi Tūhoe man John Teepa and his family of more than 20 children as they run their organic dairy farm on traditional Indigenous land in the remote mountains of Aotearoa New Zealand. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Sandunga Nunca Muere. Work by Daniel Aros-Aguilar. This series examines the affirmation of a third gender in Oaxaca, Mexico, and the redefinition of morality. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

South Korea Animal Cafes. Work by Robin Schwartz. What's for sale at an animal café? Something very precious: Contact. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Amy Kellner, Senior Photo Editor at The New York Times Magazine. This work was commissioned by The New York Times Magazine. Presented by Photoville.

The Art of the Contortion. Work by Julia Fullerton-Batten. Apart from the bodily characteristics of flexibility, strength, and apparent double-jointedness, a contortionist requires years of dedication to the extremes of discipline and training, often beginning in childhood, to acquire the fluid artistry needed to create a serpentine dance of the human body. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

Children of Indigo. Work by Caroline Gutman. Indigo cultivation helped fuel American slavery. Today, women artists and homesteaders in South Carolina are writing a new chapter in indigo's painful history. On Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street in Brooklyn. Presented by Photoville.

The Gay Space Agency. Work by Mackenzie Calle. This series confronts the American space program's historical exclusion of openly queer astronauts, reimagining a history of the space program that celebrates queerness and highlights LGBTQIA+ role models. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sarah Perlmutter and Tif Ng. Presented by Magnum Foundation.

The Goldfish Project. Work by Priyanca Rao. Rekha works long hours at a male-dominated fish market under the scorching sun. Everything from her optimism to her colorful skirts set her apart. She works long hours and lives happily in a tiny slum. Despite what she has had to overcome in her life, she is resilient and cares for the others in her community.The goldfish signifies that you are called to help others, that change is always happening, and you must learn to go with the flow. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Susana Barbera. Presented by Photoville.

The One Who Got Away. Work by Oliver Blank. We all have a lost love, a forgotten friendship, a missed connection. This portrait series asks the question, "What would you say to the one who got away?" In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

This Land Is Your Land. Work by Isaiah Winters. This series is an assemblage of appropriated materials, photography, and artifacts that ask the viewer to consider their own associations with the National Parks. Viewers are asked to acknowledge land and race as it applies to nostalgia, colonization, and learned truths. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by the photographer. Produced by Photoville with support by the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation.

Traditions and Resistance. Work by Brian Adams, Enayat Asadi, Sharon Castellanos, Gui Christ, and Shefali Rafiq. This collection of projects supported by the Pulitzer Center explores themes of cultural traditions and resistance, showcasing the resilience of communities around the world as they fight to preserve and revitalize traditions that sustain livelihoods and create hope for the next generation. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Grace Jensen, Katherine Jossi, Sarah Swan, Daniel Vasta. Presented by Pulitzer Center.

Waiting To Be Alive Again. Work by Kholood Eid. A multimedia exhibit consisting of intimate audio interviews and poignant medium format film portraits exploring the unique collective loss experienced by local burlesque performers during the first winter of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by the photographer. Presented by Photoville with additional support by Diversify Photo. Printed by Luxlab.

War Toys: Children's Stories of Survival and Loss. Work by Brian McCarty. This series uses an art-therapy-based approach to safely collaborate with war-affected children and recreate their personal accounts through narrative photographs of locally sourced toys, placed and posed at the actual locations. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Barbara Griffin & Lauren Steel. Presented by War Toys.

We Don't Talk. Work by Marjolein Busstra. Marjolein Busstra followed the lives of minors entangled in complex networks of sexual violence. Can the old, unprocessed memories be overwritten and processed by going back to the locations where the minors felt extremely unsafe and by the collaborative act of photographing? In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Fleurie Kloostra and Jenny Smets. Presented by Melkweg Expo and Photoville, with support from the Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York.

2023 ZEKE Award Winners. Works by Nicola Ókin Frioli, Cinzia Canneri, Rasha Al Jundi, Antonio Denti, Nyani Quarmyne, Jean Ross, Mustafa Bilge Satkin, and Michael Snyder. ZEKE Award winners include visual stories on resistance against extractive industries in Ecuador, violence against women in Ethiopia, the Vatican apology to the Indigenous community in Canada, a thriving queer community in Appalachia, and others. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Glenn Ruga. Presented by Social Documentary Network and ZEKE magazine.

What We See. Work by Gabriella N. Báez, Nina Berman, JEB (Joan E. Biren), Luisa Dörr, Lola Flash, Tanya Habjouqa, Kiana Hayeri, Tara Pixley, Anastasia Taylor-Lind, and Patience Zalanga. Excerpted images from What We See, Women Photograph's first book, which features the work of 100 members of our community and spanning 50 years of photographic history. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sara Ickow and Daniella Zalcman. Presented by Women Photograph and Photoville.

Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: The Ongoing War. Work by Lynsey Addario, Daniel Berehulak, Laura Boushnak, Emile Ducke, David Guttenfelder, Nanna Heitmann, Tyler Hicks, Brendan Hoffman, Jim Huylebroek, Diego Ibarra Sanchez, Mauricio Lima, Finbarr O'Reilly, Ivor Prickett, Nicole Tung, and Laetitia Vancon. New York Times photographers in and around Ukraine have chronicled the devastation and misery wrought by the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Gaia Tripoli, Craig Allen, Mona Boshnaq, Adam Dean, Mikko Takkunen, and Meaghan Looram. Presented by The New York Times.

Everyday Bronx. Everyday Bronx is an exhibition based on the popular Instagram account that celebrates the daily life and beauty of the Bronx. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Cynthia Rivera and Rhynna Santos. Presented by Bronx Documentary Center.

The New New Yorkers. Work by Oscar B. Castillo. The journey of Yenis Andrade, a young migrant woman from Venezuela, through the birth of her baby girl and the first steps of her family as they rebuild their lives in New York, their new home. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville with support by the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation..

Reflections on Harbour. Work by Jean Marques. "The images that I make are drawn from my daily experience and made in an intuitive and spontaneous manner," explains Marques. "I am drawn to personal portraits, evocative gestures, and the small details in someone or something that I can use to make a visual statement on the world at large." At Alice Austen House. Presented by Alice Austen House and Photoville.

Freshkills. Work by Jade Doskow. Jade Doskowʼs large-scale photographs of Freshkills, the iconic New York landfill-turned-park, make clear its paradoxical, ethereal beauty while also creating an important archive of a major chapter within the story of New York Cityʼs infrastructure. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House and Photoville.

We Are Too Dull-Eyed to See That Beauty. Work by Zahra Pars. The images are part of a series of photographs that Pars took over the past two years at various beaches and state parks in Staten Island. Utilizing black and white, I was able to create wistful and romantic images that capture the essence of the environment and the ambiguity that lies ahead. At the South Beach Promenade. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House and Photoville.

The Sound of Shadows. Work by Gerard Franciosa. Gerard Franciosa (b. Queens, New York, 1967) is drawn to particular places-landscapes that reveal a personality and emit a force that excites him, scares him, or gives him solace. His photographs index disturbances, both visual and perceived, caused by light, form, and the geometry of chaos and stillness. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House and Photoville.

Bearing Witness: Documenting War Crimes in Mariupol, Ukraine. Work by Evgeniy Maloletka and Mstyslav Chernov. A visual documentation of the first 20 days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol by Ukrainian photojournalists Maloletka and Mstyslav Chernov - the only international media team in the city at the start of the invasion. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Erika Howard. Presented by PBS Frontline and the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers (UAPP).

To Queens, With Love. Work by Salvador Espinoza, Anthoula Lelekidis, and Julie Thompson. This exhibit is connected to Queens through history, tradition, and intimate stories and experiences. Three lens-based artists explore themes of personal history of diaspora and memory, the impacts of development and gentrification, and the unique culture of local communities. In Astoria Park. Curated by Julie Thompson. Presented by Photoville.

Beloved: African-American Portraits from the Dawn of Photography. The Schomburg Center shares images of the oldest photographs in their collection. Early photographs created space for Black self-representation and offered a way to visualize Black humanity at a time when most African Americans were legally held as property. In St Nicholas Park. Curated by Dalila Scruggs. Presented by Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and Photoville.

Home on the Navajo Nation. Work by Sharon Chischilly. This work focuses on the people of Sharon Chischilly's home community, the Navajo Nation. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Tailyr Irvine and Daniella Zalcman. Presented by Indigenous Photograph, Photoville, and Leica Camera.

The Guardian Warriors. Work by Ami Vitale. Reteti elephant sanctuary takes in orphaned and abandoned elephant calves with an aim to release them back into the wild herds adjoining the Sanctuary. In Brookfield Place. Curated by Sam Barzilay. Presented by Arts Brookfield and Photoville.

(In)Visible Guides. Work by Destiny Mata and residents of a Lower East Side shelter for domestic violence survivors. This series brings together photographer Destiny Mata and residents of a Lower East Side shelter for domestic violence survivors to explore notions of memory, safety, and loss. In MLK Jr. Community Park. Presented by Abrons Arts Center, Perfect City/The Catcalling Project, and Photoville.

Clayton Patterson's Front Door: Residents and Writers. This series features rarely seen images from the renowned photographer, who has documented the unique cultural ecosystem of the Lower East Side for over 40 years. In MLK Jr. Community Park and LES Skate Park. Clayton Patterson's Front Door: Residents and Writers is organized by Ali Rosa-Salas, Abrons Arts Center's vice president of visual and performing arts, and Lei Takanashi, creator of the graffiti archive Instagram account @CrookNYC. Presented by Abrons Arts Center and Photoville.

All the Dreamers. Work by Nguan. This series is a collection of candid portraits made on board the Staten Island Ferry between 2014 to 2022. Its images depict ferry riders in moments of repose and respite during an anxious time for the city, the nation, and the world. At the Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House and Photoville.

Hidden Staten Island. Work by Nathan Kensinger. Kensinger's work explores hidden urban landscapes, postindustrial ecologies, forgotten waterways, environmental contamination, and coastal communities endangered by sea level rise and climate change. His work encompasses photography, film, installation, curation, and writing. On the South Beach Promenade. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House and Photoville.

As free as a bird. Work by Suzanne Valkenburg. This series is an ostensibly casual portrait of an invisible, closed community of mobile home dwellers in the Netherlands. A world in itself, containing free spirits not constrained by employment agreements or civic duties, with their own unwritten rules, tastes and culture. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville, with support from the Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York.

Clayton Sisterhood Project. Work by Laila Annmarie Stevens. Inspired by the longing for ancestral remembrance through the traditional family album, the Clayton Sisterhood Project explores contemporary kinship, and the continuing legacy built by the photographer's sisters and nieces from Queens, New York moving onto Clayton, North Carolina land together. In Roy Wilkins Park. Presented by Queens Museum and Photoville.

How do you Read a Photograph? Work by Chris Hondros, Tamir Kalifa, and Kasia Strek. Every photo has a multitude of details that can be investigated under a close read. But how often do we make the additional effort to not just see a photo, but really look into it and ask, "what is this photo doing and how is it doing it?" This is called a close read, and this exhibition will provide some questions for learning how to better understand a photo through close reading. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Chris Hondros Fund.

Overpolicing Parents. Work by Stephanie Mei-Ling. Each year, child protective services agencies inspect the homes of roughly 3.5 million children without a warrant. Only about 5% of these kids are ultimately found to have been physically or sexually abused. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Zara Katz, Photography Director, NBC News Digital; Kara Haupt, Sr. Director, Art + Photo, NBC News Digital; Lisa Larson-Walker, Art Director, ProPublica; and Jillian Kumagai, Visual Editor, ProPublica. Presented by NBC News and ProPublica.

Picturing Black Girlhood. Work by Azariah Baker, Latoya Beecham, Nydia Blas, Jada Bovia, Adama Delphine Fawundu, Savannah Flowers, Zainab Floyd, Deborah Jack, Zoraida Lopez-Diago, Mariatu Mansaray, Stevia Ndoe, Paloma Osborne, Jada Rodriguez, Brianna Sanders, and Scheherazade Tillet. By bringing together iconic image makers, emerging artists, and young photographers, this series restages very intimate Black girl coming-of-age narratives made in the reifying lens of Black women and genderqueer artists

, and the real-time experiences and perspectives of Black girls themselves. The images made by Black women photographers are placed side-by-side those made by Black girls. The result: a disruption of traditional art world hierarchies and a centering of Black girls as subjects, artists, and agents of their own lives. It is an urgent response to the crisis of racism and heterosexism that Black girls continue to face, as well as a radical re-imagining of our world through their gazes and those of Black girls who grew into Black women. The intentional pairings and groupings of images that appear throughout this show encourage new interpretations of iconic images while retelling the history of contemporary photography through the eyes and experiences of Black girls. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Scheherazade Tillet and Zoraida Lopez. Presented by Photoville and Picturing Black Girlhood. Printed by Epson.

Citizen Power: Youth Perspectives on Care & Citizenship. Work by Jonathan Blair, Jace Charger, and Sam Schimmel. Working Assumptions is proud to partner with Citizen Film on American Creed: Citizen Power, a documentary initiative exploring American idealism and community leadership from a range of young adult perspectives. A selection of cast members are using our assignment to tell visual stories about how they care for friends, families, citizens, communities, the land, and democracy itself. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Alice Proujansky, Tracee Worley, and Studio Bueno. Presented by Working Assumptions and Citizen Film.

Tributaries. Work by Esteban Toro, Murat Kahya, and Nivia Hernandez. Tributaries is a group exhibition featuring the works of three lens-based artists and members of the School of Visual Arts Continuing Education community: residency participant Murat Kahya, SVACE student Nivia Hernandez, and SVACE faculty member Esteban Toro. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Nika Lopez and Rachel Gisela Cohen. Presented by School of Visual Arts Continuing Education (SVACE).

Fanmi M, Men Yo!/My Family, There They Are! Work by Steven Baboun. This is a series of abstract photographs of queer Haitians in history, culture, and the current reality. The work, created as a Lakou NOU 2022 artist-in-residence with Haiti Cultural Exchange, celebrates and acknowledges the fluidity of queer Haitians, honoring their ability to imagine and create kind futures for the queer community in New York, Haiti, and around the world. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Régine M. Roumain & Emily Schiffer. Presented by Haiti Cultural Exchange.

Asian Photographers Share the Stories Behind Their Names. Work by Geloy Concepcion, Amir Hamja, Shuran Huang, Stephanie Mei-Ling, Ian Morton, Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet, Haruka Sakaguchi, Neeta Satam, and Arin Yoon. In the journey to feel at home in our Asian American or Pacific Islander identities, we may encounter different versions of ourselves. Through this collaboration, nine Asian photographers share the histories, meanings, and stories behind their names. In Bella Abzug Park. Curated by Photoville. Presented by Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance and Photoville.

Dear Mr. Welles. Work by Bebe Blanco Agterberg. This project investigates the impact of the radio broadcast The War of the Worlds by Orson Welles by visualizing letters written to Orson Welles the days after the broadcast was aired. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Jenny Smets & Fleurie Kloostra. Presented by Melkweg Expo (Amsterdam) and Photoville, with support from the Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York.

Fandom, Size and the Force. Work by Rhynna M. Santos. This photographer's mission is to use the art of photography to document Star Wars' plus size and other diverse fans frequently overlooked from the view of mainstream fandom. In Van Cortland Park. Curated by the photographer. Presented by Photoville.

Greetings from Pandemic Island. Work by Viktor Koen. A personal record of the pandemic experience on the island of Manhattan connecting the 1918-19 influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks. Spanning a century, this visual essay documents the crises by questioning issues of individual and collective responsibility but also highlights new and long existing racial and socioeconomic disparities catalyzed by the epidemic. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.

NYC Undercover: Post-War Sound and Vision from NYPD Surveillance and WNYC Radio. Surveillance films of individuals and events made by the NYPD in the 1960s and '70s are matched with vintage audio excerpts from City-owned WNYC radio programs, to create a multifaceted lens on the competing aspirations and challenges of civic life in New York City during the 20th century. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by the New York City Department of Records & Information. Printed by Epson

New Photography 2023. Works by Kelani Abass, Akinbode Akinbiyi, Yagazie Emezi, Amanda Iheme, Abraham Oghobase, Karl Ohiri, and Logo Oluwamuyiwa. New Photography 2023 explores the photographic work of seven artists, all at various stages in their careers, who are united by their critical use of photographic forms and their ties to the artistic scene in the port city of Lagos (Èkó), Nigeria. Organized by Oluremi C. Onabanjo, Associate Curator, Department of Photography, with Kaitlin Booher, Newhall Curatorial Fellow, and Samuel Allen, MRC Fellow, Department of Photography. Presented by the Museum of Modern Art.

Hip Hop at 50. Work by Janette Beckman. A photographic journey to the golden age of hip-hop by iconic music photographer Janette Beckman. "Most of the musicians I photographed were not celebrities," explains Beckman. "They were fresh, creative, at the start of their careers and we somehow trusted each other to collaborate." At the Seaport. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corporation.

There will be several more programs and exhibitions announced in the coming weeks!

About Photoville

Photoville is a New York-based non-profit organization that works to promote a wider understanding and increased access to the art of photography and visual storytelling by producing a free annual festival, amplifying impactful narratives, and connecting artists to a wide global audience by activating accessible public spaces via large scale exhibitions.

Proudly devoted to cultivating strategic partnerships and creative collaborations with community spirit, Photoville approaches its mission of cultivating a wide, diverse audience for powerful photographic narratives by working closely with visual artists, city agencies, non-profit organizations and educators worldwide to create new exhibition and public art opportunities that showcase thought-provoking, challenging, and exceptional photography. For more information about Photoville visit www.photoville.com.

About Brooklyn Bridge Park

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation, known as Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP), is the non-proﬁt organization that plans, builds, maintains, and operates Brooklyn Bridge Park, an 85‐acre sustainable waterfront park stretching 1.3 miles along Brooklyn's East River shoreline. For more information about Brooklyn Bridge Park visit www.brooklynbridgepark.org.

About NYC Parks' Art in the Parks Program

For over 50 years, NYC Parks' Art in the Parks program has brought contemporary public artworks to the city's parks, making New York City one of the world's largest open-air galleries. The agency has consistently fostered the creation and installation of temporary public art in parks throughout the five boroughs. Since 1967, NYC Parks has collaborated with arts organizations and artists to produce over 2,000 public artworks by 1,300 notable and emerging artists in over 200 parks. For more information about Art in the Parks visit www.nyc.gov/parks/art.