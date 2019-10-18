Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For The World Premiere Of REPARATIONS By James Sheldon

The world premiere of Reparations marks the sixth production of Sheldon's plays, which include Shiverman, nominated as Best Play of 2012 by London's Off-West End Awards. Directed by Tony Award-nominee Michele Shay (August Wilson's Seven Guitars and Raisin in the Sun on Broadway, The Old Settler at The Billie, 2018 AUDELCO-winning Best Revival of the Year) Reparations stars Lisa Arrindell (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway, A Lesson Before Dying, Madea's Family Reunion), Kamal Bolden (The Resident, Chicago Fire, Rosewood), Alexandra Neil (Madoff, and Rock 'n' Roll and Match on Broadway), and Gys de Villiers (Mandela Long Walk to Freedom, Vehicle 19, It Gets Better).

Previews begin October 25, 2019 with Opening Night on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 and running through November 24, 2019 at The Billie Holiday Theatre, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

Reparations tells the story of a recently widowed white book editor (Alexandra Neil) who invites a younger black writer (Kamal Bolden) to her apartment, only to find that a night of tenderness and passion turns into a tumultuous morning-after when he threatens to reveal a dark secret from her past. As family friends - played by Lisa Arrindell and Gys de Villiers - join them for an Upper East Side lunch, we discover whether the young writer will succeed in claiming his "reparations" for a life of racial injustice and personal betrayal.

Photo Credits: Hollis King





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You