National Sawdust Has Released December Schedule

NationalSawdust+ presents "Inside Juggling"

Featuring Sean Gandini with Caroline Shaw & Mark Stewart

With performances by Anthony Roth Costanzo & Gandini Juggling

December 3, 2019 7:30 pm

Take a deep dive into the art of juggling with Sean Gandini and his boundless and virtuosic troupe, Gandini Juggling. In this surprising NationalSawdust+ program, Gandini will join Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/singer Caroline Shaw and multi-instrumentalist/instrument inventor Mark Stewart in a conversation moderated by NationalSawdust+ curator Elena Park. The evening will be punctuated by juggling excerpts performed by several members of the London-based company, in town for the Metropolitan Opera's new production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who sings the title role of the Egyptian sun god, will make a special appearance.

This event is presented in cooperation with the Metropolitan Opera (Akhnaten runs November 8-December 7) and Peak Performances at Montclair State University, which presents the American premiere of Spring featuring Gandini Juggling and Alexander Whitley from December 12-15).

Kadjha Bonet

Kadjha Bonet

December 8, 2019 7:00 pm

The Lot Radio Presents: Arp, Ana Roxanne, Yale Evelev, and CZ Wang

Yale Evelev, Ana Roxanne, Arp and CZ Wang

December 12, 2019 7:00 pm

For this concert expect live performances by Arp's 5-piece ensemble and Ana Roxanne, who will be flying in from LA specially for this occasion to deliver a solo performance. Yale Evelev of Luaka Bop will start the evening with a DJ set and will set the mood between acts. CZ Wang will keep us grooving on the dancefloor after the concert and until the night is over.

Equilibrium and Disturbance: Real Loud

Real Loud perform works by Finola Merivale, Shelley Washington, and Andrew Rodriguez

December 13, 2019 7:30 pm

Disruptions to the status quo can see positive changes that result in a new equilibrium. This notion serves as the basis for Equilibrium and Disturbance, a project from 2019-20 Artists-in-Residence Kinds of Kings. In the first of these three evenings, Brooklyn-based sextet Real Loud will perform The Workers' Dreadnought, by Kinds of Kings composer Shelly Washington. Taking inspiration from the left-wing newspaper of the same name, the composition explores the continual, backbreaking crusade for intersectional equality across the globe. Presented alongside this original composition will be the world premiere of Trash Vortex.

AV 360 presents Christmas Carol: Thomas Edison silent film

Ricardo Romaneiro

December 14, 2019 7:30 pm

Chris Grymes Open G Series: Lucy Shelton

Lucy Shelton

December 15, 2019 7:00 pm

Open G Records, founded by clarinetist Chris Grymes, is committed to producing music that is rooted in the classical tradition, but brings artists and their fans together in new and innovative ways. For this installment of the Open G Series, legendary soprano Lucy Shelton presents a "tasting menu" of composers with whom she has worked extensively over her decades of performing, including Elliott Carter, Jacob Druckman, Miriam Gideon, Shulamit Ran, and George Rochberg, as well as composers of whose works she provided the first major or complete recordings - songs by John Cage, Ruth Crawford, and Igor Stravinsky. Now in her 75th year, Lucy is a direct link to many of the most important creative minds of the 20th century, and continues to be a proponent of musical and vocal experimentation through her performances and her extensive teaching and coaching in New York City and throughout the world.

Christmas Time is Here: Canadian Brass 50th Anniversary Holiday Show

Canadian Brass (Chuck Daellenbach, Christopher Coletti, Caleb Hudson, Achilles Liarmakopoulos, and Jeff Nelsen)

December 16, 2019 7:30 pm

Having performed on five continents and sold over 2 million albums worldwide, internationally acclaimed quintet Canadian Brass come to National Sawdust for their annual holiday celebration. Performing jubilant arrangements of beloved Christmas songs, Canadian Brass are sure to bring holiday cheer with this performance showcasing their virtuosity, spontaneity, and sense of fun. Along with Christmas classics, "the men who put brass music on the map" (Washington Post) bring their trademark mix of genres, from Baroque to Dixieland, creating a special Christmas celebration like no other.

ETHEL

ETHEL (Ralph Farris, Dorothy Lawson, Todd Reynolds, and Mary Rowell)

with Kip Jones and Corin Lee

December 18, 2019 7:00 pm

Described as "indefatigable and eclectic" (New York Times), the string quartet ETHEL return to National Sawdust with the fourth chapter of their HomeBaked Project, an initiative showcasing emerging composers. Ethel Will perform world premiere works by the current round of commissioned HomeBaked composers - Sugar Vendil, Simon Brown, Sarah Goldfeather, and Nailah Nombeko - and by Marcelo Zarvos and Walter Smith, along with a piece from a previous round of HomeBaked by Harrison Ponce. HomeBaked has been a resounding success for early career composers, who have gone on to win prestigious national and international prizes - this is an unmissable opportunity to hear their compositional voices take shape.

The Revolution, VOL. 45

KolaRai, Maitri, and Michael Wingate

December 19, 2019 8:00 pm

The Revolution is a performance series highlighting Brooklyn- and Harlem-based artists and musicians that not only represent the core of independent pop culture but also stand in the breeding ground of evolution within their genre.

Kwanzaa Fest BK: 5th Anniversary Celebration

STOUT, Jermaine Holmes, The Corey Wallace Dubtet, and Kudo NYC

December 19, 2019 7:00 pm

John Zorn Presents: The Stone Commissioning Series

Patricia Brennan

December 26, 2019 7:00 pm

Improviser and composer Patricia Brennan has been influenced by new music, free jazz, and experimentalism, as well as her Latino roots. Known for her rhythmic and precise approach as a mallet percussionist, she will be presenting an entirely new body of work that will highlight the gentle complexity of her compositional and improvisatory voice.

