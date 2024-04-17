Random Access Theatre Reveals Opening Weekend Shows at New Space in DUMBO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrations for Random Access Theatre's opening of their physical space, The RAT, commence with a three night set of The Drunk Texts' wildly successful Shakespearean Star Wars-themed shows.

Each night will be a different performance riffing on the Star Wars cinematic universe; A Hope Renew'd will be performed Friday, May 3rd at 9:30pm, The Empire Doth Protest on Saturday, May 4th at 7pm, and The Prequels Brunch on Sunday, May 5th at 2pm. Both A Hope Renew'd and The Empire Doth Protest are adapted by writer Andrew Sanford, and The Prequels by Mike Gregorek and Jen Sandella.

The RAT is located at 68-117 Jay Street in DUMBO.

Tickets for all three performances are currently on sale at theratnyc.com and thedrunktexts.com.

Buried for years. Forgotten by time. But now, they're coming back to life. Join us as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.