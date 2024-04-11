PASSOVER PARODIES to be Presented By Script Club This Month

The event will take place on Sat, April 27th At 7pm.

PASSOVER PARODIES to be Presented By Script Club This Month
Passover Parodies is Script Club's latest production being staged April 27th at 7 PM at 5th Ave Party Hall in Brooklyn. Tickets are $10 which cover snacks and drinks that attendees will enjoy.

Premise:

Join regional theatre company "Shtupin' Fun" in dusting off and premiering an adapted 4000 year old story with a touch of controlled chaos.

Performances:

Saturday, April 27th at 7pm

5th Ave Party Hall

693 Fifth Ave

Brooklyn, NY

11215

For more information on Passover Parodies or to get tickets, visit:

https://script-club-nyc.ticketleap.com/passover-plays/

About Script Club:

This script reading and development collective meets weekly at Roots Cafe in Park Slope Brooklyn. Previously, Script Club produced a staged radio show of It's a Wonderful Life to two full houses.

Written by Shoshana Hantman

Adapted by Aimee Reiss and Jason Schuster

Directed by Emily White

Produced by Jordan Sanchez

Stage Manager: Hannahjo Anderson

Understudy & Designer: Andrew Burke

Audio/Sound: Audrey Latt

Cast:

Host: Noah Gold

Player 1: Sami Binder

Player 2: Kevin Cheng

Player 3: Kellie Williams

Player 4: Michael Hasty




