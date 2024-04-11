PASSOVER PARODIES to be Presented By Script Club This Month

The event will take place on Sat, April 27th At 7pm.
Passover Parodies is Script Club's latest production being staged April 27th at 7 PM at 5th Ave Party Hall in Brooklyn. Tickets are $10 which cover snacks and drinks that attendees will enjoy.
Premise:
Join regional theatre company "Shtupin' Fun" in dusting off and premiering an adapted 4000 year old story with a touch of controlled chaos.
Performances:
Saturday, April 27th at 7pm
5th Ave Party Hall
693 Fifth Ave
Brooklyn, NY
11215
For more information on Passover Parodies or to get tickets, visit:
https://script-club-nyc.ticketleap.com/passover-plays/
This script reading and development collective meets weekly at Roots Cafe in Park Slope Brooklyn. Previously, Script Club produced a staged radio show of It's a Wonderful Life to two full houses.
Written by Shoshana Hantman
Adapted by Aimee Reiss and Jason Schuster
Directed by Emily White
Produced by Jordan Sanchez
Stage Manager: Hannahjo Anderson
Understudy & Designer: Andrew Burke
Audio/Sound: Audrey Latt
Cast:
Host: Noah Gold
Player 1: Sami Binder
Player 2: Kevin Cheng
Player 3: Kellie Williams
Player 4: Michael Hasty
