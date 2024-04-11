PASSOVER PARODIES to be Presented By Script Club This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Passover Parodies is Script Club's latest production being staged April 27th at 7 PM at 5th Ave Party Hall in Brooklyn. Tickets are $10 which cover snacks and drinks that attendees will enjoy.

Premise:

Join regional theatre company "Shtupin' Fun" in dusting off and premiering an adapted 4000 year old story with a touch of controlled chaos.

Performances:

Saturday, April 27th at 7pm

5th Ave Party Hall

693 Fifth Ave

Brooklyn, NY

11215

For more information on Passover Parodies or to get tickets, visit:

https://script-club-nyc.ticketleap.com/passover-plays/

About Script Club:

This script reading and development collective meets weekly at Roots Cafe in Park Slope Brooklyn. Previously, Script Club produced a staged radio show of It's a Wonderful Life to two full houses.

Written by Shoshana Hantman

Adapted by Aimee Reiss and Jason Schuster

Directed by Emily White

Produced by Jordan Sanchez

Stage Manager: Hannahjo Anderson

Understudy & Designer: Andrew Burke

Audio/Sound: Audrey Latt

Cast:

Host: Noah Gold

Player 1: Sami Binder

Player 2: Kevin Cheng

Player 3: Kellie Williams

Player 4: Michael Hasty