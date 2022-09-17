NOoSPHERE Arts to Present WE ARE NATURE 2022: PATTERNS OF CONNECTION | EARTH ETHICS Next Week

NOoSPHERE Arts will present WE ARE NATURE 2022: Patterns of Connection | Earth Ethics on September 24, 2022 at 5:30pm at the NOoSPHERE Arts Stage Roof, NYC and Kingsland Wildflowers at Broadway Stages, Brooklyn. To join the free end of season celebration on September 24, please visit eventbrite.com/e/we-are-nature-patterns-of-connection-i-earth-ethics-tickets-414431063467.

WE ARE NATURE: Patterns of Connection | Earth Ethics

Saturday, September 24, 2022 (5:30PM-8PM)

A Climate Week-inspired event, this sixth and last live performance event of our summer series will feature a theme introduction by renowned ecoliteracy scholar Fritjof Capra; site-specific dance works curated by CreateART and a rooftop concert under the setting sun.

Solo by Princess Lockerooo: Lotus

The Queen of Waacking presents a high fashion floral Waacking number filled with emotion, drama and a deep connection to the music.

Site-Specific Dance choreographed by Thryn Saxon

Performers: Maggie Costales and Jamie Klienschnitz; Live music by Bre Short

"This piece explores the principles of reciprocity and cooperation over competition between human, plant, and animal life. As the Kingsland Wildflowers offer a habitat for species to come home to, so too does this piece, bringing the performers back to their organic roots: Earth, Water, and Sky. They tread lightly so as to support the environment around them while offering their own gifts of homecoming to the space." (T.S.)

Rooftop Concert by Duo Livia & Fred

Visiting from Brazil, Livia Nestrovski & Fred Ferreira form a dynamic duo of voice and electric guitar that is both subtle and virtuosic, experimental and elegant: the potency of a minimal set in a journey through old and new songs from Brazil and the World.

WE ARE NATURE: Patterns of Connection is the third iteration of our annual rooftop series combining Arts, Environmental Activism, and Community Building @ and around Kingsland Wildflowers @ Broadway Stages. Set in a surreally beautiful nature sanctuary sprouting on top of an ExxonMobil industrial plant on the bank of Superfund site Newtown Creek, the recurring WE ARE NATURE summer series offers a combination of multiple art forms - dance, music, performance, visual art, poetry, prose and film - addressing humanity's place on Earth in aims of engaging a diverse audience in environmental efforts through art.

This summer, NOoSPHERE Arts has again collaborated with internationally renowned ecoliteracy scholar, Dr. Fritjof Capra. NOoSPHERE Arts selected five crucial topics from Fritjof Capra's Patterns of Connection (2021) around which their artists created new, site-specific works for one-of-a-kind urban wildlife arenas. Over these five public events, the live art pieces have been complemented with poetically presented fact-based input from Dr. Capra in the form of readings, virtual and/or in-person appearances. NOoSPHERE Arts hopes audiences walk away with the central message that we already have solutions we know will work. Rather than perpetuating the prevalent sense of doom-which only causes people to give up-NOoSPHERE Arts' multidisciplinary rooftop programming instills belief in personal agency and hope through collective action.

UPCOMING:

WE ARE NATURE 7 | Repopulations

Friday, September 30, 2022 through mid-October

The art exhibit Repopulations: New Horizons, curated by Daniela Holban.

noosphere-arts.nyc/exhibitions

WE ARE NATURE 2022 is sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC). NOsSPHERE Arts programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Artist Bios Fritjof Capra, Ph.D., is a scientist, educator, activist, and author of many international bestsellers that connect conceptual changes in science with broader changes in worldview and values in society. A Vienna-born physicist and systems theorist, Capra first became popularly known for his book, The Tao of Physics, which explored the ways in which modern physics was changing our worldview from a mechanistic to a holistic and ecological one. Published in 1975, it is still in print in more than 40 editions worldwide and is referenced with the statue of Shiva in the courtyard of one of the world's largest and most respected centers for scientific research: CERN, the Center for Research in Particle Physics in Geneva. Over the past 30 years, Capra has been engaged in a systematic exploration of how other sciences and society are ushering in a similar shift in worldview, or paradigms, leading to a new vision of reality and a new understanding of the social implications of this cultural transformation. His most recent book, The Systems View of Life (Cambridge University Press, 2014), presents a grand new synthesis of this work-integrating the biological, cognitive, social, and ecological dimensions of life into one unified vision. Several critics have suggested that The Systems View of Life, which Capra coauthored with Pier Luigi Luisi, Professor of Biology at the University of Rome, is destined to become another classic. Capra is a founding director of the Berkeley-based Center for Ecoliteracy, which is dedicated to advancing ecology and systems thinking in primary and secondary education, and serves on the faculty of the Amana-Key executive education program in São Paulo, Brazil. He is a Fellow of Schumacher College, an international center for ecological studies in the UK, and serves on the Council of the Earth Charter Initiative. He is the author of The Turning Point (1982), The Web of Life (1996), The Hidden Connections (2002), The Science of Leonardo (2007), and Learning from Leonardo (2013). He coauthored Green Politics (1984), Belonging to the Universe (1991), and EcoManagement (1993), and coedited Steering Business Toward Sustainability (1995). He also cowrote the screenplay for Mindwalk (1990), a film starring Liv Ullmann, Sam Waterston, and John Heard, created and directed by Bernt Capra. The main focus of Capra's environmental education and activism has been to help build and nurture sustainable communities. He believes that to do so, we can learn valuable lessons from the study of ecosystems, which are sustainable communities of plants, animals, and microorganisms.

Princess Lockeroo (Samara Cohen) is a multifaceted producer, director, choreographer & educator, with a 18-year tenure in the dance and entertainment industries. Her talents also encompass mentorship, public speaking, and women's empowerment. Princess Lockerooo is a fellow of the RSA, and a Bessie Nominee for sustained achievement. As an ambassador of the 70's LGBTQ dance style Waacking, she has spread Waacking to over 26 countries across the globe, using it as a tool to encourage self-love and invoke confidence. Princess Lockerooo brought Waacking back into the spotlight with her unforgettable feature on Season 8 of So You Think You Can Dance? A philanthropist and activist for LGBTQ rights, she has used her platform to raise money for LGBTQ organizations (Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Center, GMHC.) Lockerooo has been showcased on many of the entertainment industry's leading television platforms (Harry Connick Jr., Wendy Williams, So You Think You Can Dance & America's Got Talent) and has worked with top pop artists (Madonna, Jody Watley, Icona Pop.) Princess Lockerooo's productions have been featured across the world: including Lincoln Center, Summerstage, Women's Entrepreneurship Day, HATCH, Original Thinkers, SAP Next-Gen, NYBG & NYC Pride.

Daniela Holban is a Romanian-born curator, cultural producer, community builder, and programs director with over 14 years of professional experience in art institutions, museums, and nonprofits. She specializes in curatorial direction, public programming, and creative strategy. Her curatorial practice seeks to respond to and present systems of self-reflection, identity, multipolarity, and sustainability. She is dedicated to public engagement, artist development, environmentally-based art programming, and action-driven communities. She currently holds the position of Director of Programs & Curation with NOoSPHERE Arts and is a Senior Curator at Artfare, Inc. In the past, she has worked with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, MANA Contemporary, {CTS} Creative Thriftshop, William Bennet Gallery, The Ear Classical, and The Fashion and Textile Museum in London. Recognized for innovative project management, curation, cultural analysis & insight, she holds degrees in Business Marketing and Art History. Originally from Bucharest, Romania, she currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.

Lívia & Fred: From classic to contemporary, from popular to erudite, from Brazil and the World, and everything mixed together, this is the duo formed by Lívia Nestrovski (voice) and Fred Ferreira (electric guitar, Brazilian folk guitar), also partners in life. Together they have shared the stage for 13 years, where they create "a human work of beauty and delicacy, but above all, they tell stories in a very personal way," says the prominent fashion designer Ronaldo Fraga, who designs their costumes. The chemistry they share and the "image they create on stage is beyond sound. It is a state of mind [...], like traveling, but without a ticket" After the release of their first album, "Duo" (2012), they have performed in nearly 20 countries, including USA, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Estonia, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Lebanon and even Syria. With an average of 35+ concerts per year, they present an unexpectedly balanced, subtle and welcoming sound. They are currently preparing their second album, where they get closer to the electronic world and the synthesized sounds, and simultaneously an EP with original tunes.

Thryn Saxon is a freelance dancer and the choreographer and director of SAXYN Dance Works. Thryn has performed with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, Sleep No More, Kate Weare Company, and is currently working with Helen Simoneau Danse. Thryn's work has been performed at The Perez Art Museum in Miami, FL, Windhover Performing Arts Center, Arts on Site, and Dumbo Dance Festival, among others. She also shares a choreographic project with Brad Beakes and in the Spring of 2020, they were selected as 2 of 8 choreographers in residence at the Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna, FL. Most recently Thryn was selected for the RADicle 22/23 Residency at The Croft in Michigan where she and her company will be returning in March of '23 to premiere her newest work "seolh" at RADFest. Thryn teaches a weekly contemporary dance class at Gibney in New York City.

CreateART is an artist-led multidisciplinary performance and residency platform connecting artists and audiences in diverse venues in NYC. We exist to offer visibility, support and amplification for the voices of emerging artists. CreateART hosts curated and works in progress performance events, each one unique and eclectic. CreateART events activate spaces, offer opportunities for exciting artistic encounters and advance a new way of community engagement in the arts. Venues and collaborators include Ace Hotel New York, Ace Hotel Brooklyn, Venn, NOoSPHERE Arts and Arts on Site. CreateART is fiscally sponsored by Unique Projects Inc, and has received funding from the Brooklyn Arts Council as a community grant recipient in 2019 and 2022.

About NOoSPHERE Arts

NOoSPHERE Arts is a 501c3 organization and cultural center led by a team of international creatives whose backgrounds blend the arts and sciences. Its freewheeling, multidisciplinary approach engages diverse audiences and builds community through a range of vibrant public events in its indoor-outdoor home in New York City's Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Founded in 2011 by painter Sol Kjok, NOoSPHERE Arts is run by four international creatives whose backgrounds blend arts & sciences. Our name refers to a sphere of thought joining humankind in a collective, planetary consciousness. We advocate and support transnational cultural mobility & collaboration, empowering artists to engage communities in dialogue. Resolutely embracing inclusivity and the development of a more equitable world, we have produced and presented 120+ multidisciplinary arts events to the NYC audience. Greenpoint is home to many artists, but our neighborhood offers few arenas where the creative tribe can share their works with the community: NOoArts is the only multidisciplinary arts center in our part of town. To boot, our unique indoor & outdoor stages are an experience on their own: through our productions, visitors get access to a secluded portion of the waterfront and a rooftop wildlife sanctuary offering unexpected opportunities to enjoy and commune with nature in an otherwise drab industrial area. NOoSPHERE Arts' physical headquarters plays a critical role in our mission: located by Newton Creek, a Superfund site, our building is crowned with rooftop community gardens offering unobstructed views (of Greenpoint, Manhattan, and the steel Digester Eggs of NYC's largest wastewater treatment facility) and extraordinary performance space. Inspired by this unique context and driven by the urgency to fight climate change, we offer outdoor & indoor public programming that unites music, dance, visual art, poetry & prose to harness the power of art to drive action around sustainability, migration, and diversity. For more information, visit noosphere-arts.nyc/we-are-nature.