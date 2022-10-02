Mula Migz Releases New Music Video for Single 'Tik Tok'
'Tik Tok' is the first single off his new album OUTTA THIS WORLD.
Brooklyn's own Rising Artist Mula Migz has released his new music video for his single 'Tik Tok' off his new album OUTTA THIS WORLD.
In his new song Mula Migz came with hard hitting lyrics and beat to let his supporters know he's not stopping and is back with a viral song! 'TikTok' has a hard-hitting beat that just makes you wanna dance! In his new music you can see amazing Manhattan views with a Brooklyn swag.
Follow MULA MIGZ
Twitter - www.twitter.com/MULAMIGZ_
Instagram - www.instagram.com/Mulamigz
Youtube : https://youtu.be/Gq3Ek3nopTs
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3RTGJI9qGeqTQUtuzpKAWV?si=h2nAwRu5RTO4ZbG1B0CNMA&utm_source=copy-link
Linktree : https://linktr.ee/Mulamigz