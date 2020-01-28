MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Announces Performers for The Sunday Matinee, February 2

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. "Magic at Coney!!!" is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.

Admission is only $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.

Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com

Hosted by Gary Dreifus, award-winning magician, mentalist, hypnotist, magic instructor and world-renowned magical host, the performers this week are:

February 2nd

Lee Alan

Award-winning Magic from one of the top stand-up Comedy Magicians in the country and an icon at Magic at Coney. With his background in acting and improv, combined with magical skills, Lee always leaves his audience in amazement and laughter! He's appeared on CBS Morning Show and performed for organizations such as the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Paul Newman 's "The Hole in the Wall Gang" Camp for Kids.

Omar Olusion

Known as magic's funniest professional, Omar Olusion charms the crowds with his illusions and close-up magic and he is equally famous in the NYC area for his MC and DJ skills. With over 20 years in the business, he knows how to wow a crowd.





