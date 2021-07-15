Lillias White, Nick Rashad Burroughs and More to Perform at Darkness RISING's Black Mental Health Benefit Block Party

Join the Black Broadway community as they perform inspirational songs at the Darkness RISING: Live 4 Block Party! The 4th annual concert benefits Darkness RISING Nonprofit, a 501(c)3 organization which provides direct mental health resources to the Black community. The event will be on 2 blocks on N. 6th St. between Bedford and Wythe in Williamsburg, Brooklyn from 3-8pm. The event will include a free African dance class, mental health professionals, vendors, live music, giveaways and more. This event will be hosted by Justin Jorrell, and is free and open to the public.

Darkness RISING welcomes Tony and Grammy Award winner and Broadway legend, Lillias White (DREAMGIRLS, THE LIFE, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, FELA, more), as well as Chester Gregory (C.H.E.S.S.) (MOTOWN, SISTER ACT, HAIRSPRAY), Nick Rashad Burroughs (TINA, KINKY BOOTS), Angela Birchett (THE CLARK SISTERS MOVIE, THE COLOR PURPLE), Ayoinmotion (ESSENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL, Carnegie Hall), Ashley Ware - Jenkins (THE LION KING, THE COLOR PURPLE NAT'L TOUR), Brennyn Lark, (DREAMGIRLS WEST END, LES MISERABLES), Jo'Nathan Michael (THE COLOR PURPLE NAT'L TOUR), Gerard M. Williams (THE COLOR PURPLE NAT'L TOUR), Cedrina Shari (BONEY M), Sheniqua Trotman (Background vocalist for Diana Ross ), Anita Welch (AVENUE Q NAT'L TOUR), J. Daughtry (MOTOWN, BEAUTIFUL), Khalifa White (CAROLINE OR CHANGE), Elizabeth Adabale (THE COLOR PURPLE NAT'L TOUR), Jason Williams (A BRONX TALE NAT'L TOUR), and Darkness RISING Founding Executive Director, Carlita Victoria (MADAGASCAR LIVE CHINA), under the creative direction of Collin L. Howard.

The event will include a concert by Broadway artists, DJ by the WBLS Radio Street Team, a community African dance class by Darian Parker of Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance, vendors, giveaways, and guest speakers / Black mental health professionals in the NYC area. Audience members will enjoy songs of hope from a range of genres: musical theatre, pop, R&B, and gospel under the musical direction of David Rowen.

The concert features a 4-piece band, Ian Jess (Bass), Mark 'Lace' Gibbs (Guitar), Lee Thompson (Drums), and David Rowen (Piano/Musical Director).

SPONSORS: Brooklyn Arts Council, BEAM, Lloyd's, Goldbelly, The Dudley T. Dougherty Foundation, Crissy Shined Nails, Jessica Sporn, AJOY Worldwide, The Conciliation Project. This event is presented in partnership with Open Culture Works.

ABOUT: Proceeds benefit Darkness RISING Nonprofit, a 501(c)3 mental health organization which provides direct mental health resources and creates access to mental health resources in the Black community. Darkness RISING offers various resources including Help Me Find a Therapist, a program in partnership with Depressed While Black Nonprofit to find therapists for Black community members, Broadway for Mental Health Support in partnership with Adrienne Warren, a mental health album on all platforms, a Music & Mental Health Video Series on YouTube, live touring concerts, a Black Mental Health Provider Database, a free Black mental health resource packet, free year-round community Wellness Wednesday Workshops and more.

Darkness RISING: Live 4 is made possible by public funds from the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Statewide Community Regrants Program, as well as from a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, both administered by Brooklyn Arts Council.

For more info: darknessrisingproject.org. Follow: @darknessrisingproject