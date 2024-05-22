Mindy Cohn And Enrico Colantoni's MOTHER FATHER SISTER BROTHER FRANK Opens 14th Annual Art Of Brooklyn Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival opens its 14th season with Mindy Cohn (The Facts Of Life, Palm Royale) and Enrico Colantoni (Just Shoot Me, Veronica Mars, Galaxy Quest), starring in the hilarious new dysfunctional-family-murder-comedy 'Mother Father Sister Brother Frank.' The film's East Coast premiere will screen at the legendary Cobble Hill Cinemas Thursday, May 30 2024 at 8PM.

The dysfunctional Jennings family are slogging through yet another strained Sunday dinner when utter a-hole Uncle Frank crashes with a nasty surprise. Joy (Mindy Cohn), Jerry (Enrico Colantoni), Jolene (Melanie Leishman) and Jim (Iain Stewart) suddenly find themselves collaborating on a murder to save everything they love, and finally get to really know each other during their bungling attempts to cover it up. To their shock, the crime actually brings them together, freeing them of the secrets and resentments that defined them for so long.

"Growing up queer in conservative Calgary, Alberta, Canada, I know about burying the truth and how hard dealing with it can be. But, I also know the freedom and joy that comes when you finally start leading with your truth. Alone it can seem impossible, but when we come together, we can kill our "Franks" in whatever form they take," said the film's director Caden Douglas.

"We are bloody excited (pun intended) to be having our East Coast Premiere at the incredible Art of Brooklyn Film Festival, and truly honored to be the opening night film of a festival that celebrates, and has such passion for indie film," said Caden.

There will be a Q&A with the filmmakers after the screening.

About The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival:

The 14th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival features 60 new independent films from around the way and around the world, plus special events, and an awards ceremony that's free to attend. The 2024 AoBFF takes place May 30 - June 9 at venues across Kings County including Cobble Hill Cinemas, Stuart Cinema & Cafe, the AbelCine screening room at Industry City, and the Pratt Film/Video Department.

2024 AoBFF Schedule, Film Guide and Tickets

Comments