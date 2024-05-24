The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra Reveals Spring Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra will present its annual Spring Concert: A Little Gem and a Grand Masterpiece at St Ann and the Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY on June 1, 2024 at 7:30pm. Led by Music Director Dorothy Savitch, this concert will include Boulanger's "D'un Matin de Printemps," Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 21 featuring young virtuoso and soloist Alexander Liu, and Brahms' Symphony no. 1. Tickets are $25 General Admission / $15 Students and Seniors, and are available at https://bkcm.org/event/bcco-spring-concert/.

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra (BCCO) closes its 23-24 season with a lovely program featuring Lili Boulanger's little known gem, D'un Matin de Printemps (Of a Spring Morning) and the monumental masterpiece, Johannes Brahms's Symphony no. 1. Superlative young competition-winner Alexander Liu will also join the orchestra to perform Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 21. Is Mozart's concerto a little gem or a grand masterpiece? A little of both? Come hear and decide!

Alexander Liu is a 12-year-old pianistic prodigy studying at Juilliard Pre-College, under the esteemed Professor Orli Shaham. A Young Scholar of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, Alexander's journey in music commenced at five and a half years old. He has achieved notable success in prestigious competitions, including first place at the National Young Virtuosi Recital Competition (2023), the Philadelphia International Piano Competition (2023), and the XIII Chopin International Piano Competition (2022). Alexander has graced stages such as Isaac Stern Auditorium and Carnegie Hall, where he has performed over ten winner recitals. His memorable performance with the Sound Symphony Orchestra for Mozart's Concerto No. 23 marked a significant milestone in his music journey. This talented young pianist continues to captivate audiences with his profound musicality and technical prowess.

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music is a 126-year-old non-profit community music school. Our Park Slope home offers private music lessons, group classes, ensembles, and music therapy. Throughout NYC, BKCM provides music education, music therapy services and opportunities for musical engagement at more than 70 sites across all five boroughs. BKCM's programs serve more than 10,000 New Yorkers from all walks of life. https://bkcm.org.

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra (BCCO) is a division of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, which is celebrating its 126th anniversary serving the New York musical community. Now in our 22nd year, the members of the BCCO feel more keenly than ever the profound joys of playing and sharing some of the world's most beautiful music. Who are the members of the BCCO? One of us may be your child's middle school art teacher, another may be your law professor, and another may be a New York Times food critic. At your local cafe, one of us may be on stage playing bluegrass, while another one of us serves you your coffee. We're your neighbors and friends. We're the BCCO. http://www.bcco.info/index.html.

