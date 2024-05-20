Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep Presents A Haitian Spring Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre has announced the return of its popular Haitian Spring Celebration, a mix of dance, song and spoken word, set to take place Saturday, June 8 in the heart Little Haiti on an historic landmark block in Brooklyn.

The free outdoor celebration will again feature four performances of “Mister Wa,” a traditional Haitian folk tale, which will take place in the middle of the East 25th Street Historic District throughout the afternoon with performances at 3, 3:30, 4, and 4:30pm.

Brave New World's mission is to bring site-specific theatre to the doorstep of Brooklyn communities, says BNW's producing artistic director Claire Beckman. “We're delighted return to East 25th Street in Little Haiti. Our inaugural event on Earth Day last year was attended by many children, and we encourage families to bring children again! Offering accessible, FREE theatre for the whole family has been at the heart of our mission from the beginning. Sheila Anozier began choreographing dance for BNW Rep in 2007; starting in 2019, she co-directed Shakespeare on Stratford with a festive Haitian dance finale. We've since grown that element into our second annual Haitian Spring Celebration, set on East 25th Street between Clarendon Road and Avenue D, a block with the same tree-lined charm as Stratford Road.”

Folktales are one of the most important aspects of Haitian culture, says Anozier, who conceived, choreographed and directed BNW's Haitian Spring Celebration. "‘Mister Wa'" is my adaptation of the Haitian Folktale, ‘Misye Wa'. It tells the story of a princess who attempts to find love with a debonaire stranger she meets one day while strolling among her subjects. Steeped in the beauty of their oral tradition, family and friends still gather at night to tell stories, and trade riddles and proverbs. The storyteller will yell out ‘Krik?', and if one is willing to partake, they respond ‘Krak!' These intergenerational gatherings are a source of distraction and entertainment, inspiring conversation, and education, passing knowledge from generation to generation. They also provide a safe place for children to confront their fears.”

She says, “In true Haitian fashion, the Haitian Spring Celebration ends with drums and dance with the audience in remembrance of our time spent together in communion.”

The setting for the Haitian Spring Celebration is perfect, says Beckman. The block of pristine, century-old row houses on East 25th Street in East Flatbush is the neighborhood's first-ever historic district; the designation by the city's Landmarks Preservation celebrates both the “unusually intact and cohesive” strand of 56 Renaissance Revival row houses along the stretch. The houses' ownership reflects Flatbush's increasing diversity, especially the growth of its African-American and Caribbean communities. Many homeowners on the block also maintain superb front yard gardens, which has led the Brooklyn Botanic Garden to name it the “greenest block in Brooklyn” four times, more than any other block in the borough.

Brave New World Repertory Theatre

Brave New World Repertory Theatre (BNW), a Brooklyn-based company, reaches under-served audiences to promote a love of theatre, with re-imagined classics and brave new works that reflect our diverse community. BNW's free-to-low-cost programs range from intimate readings to large outdoor productions that cast unique and historic Brooklyn venues in a leading role. We seek to tell stories that celebrate life and explore social justice; stories that make us laugh, feel deeply, and find common ground.

For the past 21 years, Brooklyn's Brave New World Rep has carved out a site-specific niche presenting re-envisioned classics and works by Brooklyn playwrights. Recent work includes free performances of Elmer Rice's Street Scene, where the company closed off a street in Park Slope, using a tenement building and adjacent street as the stage; Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge presented in 2018 on the Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook; and The Plantation, a bold new adaptation of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, a post-Civil War story set after emancipation but before the onset of Jim Crow. This immersive production was performed in The Commanding Officer's House on Governors Island, August 31-September 24, 2017. BNW has earned a reputation of delivering unexpectedly immersive works to communities all around Brooklyn, beginning with its 2005 production of To Kill a Mockingbird, presented on the front porches and sidewalks of a tree lined Ditmas Park street.

