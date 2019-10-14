Kyo-Shin-An Arts's TRIOS EAST AND WEST Concert Will Benefit Disaster Relief For Typhoon Hagibis

In response to the destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, Kyo-Shin-An Arts and Arts at Tenri will donate all box office proceeds from the TRIOS EAST AND WEST concerts to disaster relief responders for Typhoon Hagibis.

KYO-SHIN-AN ARTS' opens its 2019-20 season with TRIOS EAST AND WEST, a fabulous, two-day mini-festival featuring instruments from two classic trios - Japanese sankyoku ensemble and Western string trio.

EAST: Yoko Reikano Kimura and Sumie Kaneko, koto and shamisen - James Nyoraku Schlefer, shakuhachi

WEST: Trifecta Trio (Sarah Whitney, violin - Angela Pickett, viola - Laura Metcalf, cello)

Guest Artist Program 2: John King, composer and viola

Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4:00 PM

Tenri Cultural Institute

43A West 13 Street, Manhattan

Tickets

2 DAY PACKAGE $40 advance|$50 door, $10 off for students, seniors

SINGLE TICKETS $25 advance|$30 door, $10 off for students, seniors; kids under 12 free.

Limited space - advance purchase recommended musae.me

PROGRAM 1 - Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Celestial Dreams a new KSA commission by Matthew Shorten (koto, shakuhachi and string trio)

Interludes by Matthew Harris (shakuhachi and string trio)

Full Out Stillness by James Nyoraku Schlefer (koto, shakuhachi and cello)

Serenade in C major, Op. 10 by Ern?' Dohnányi (string trio)

PROGRAM 2 - Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4:00 PM

Circles of Light by Thomas Osborne (koto, shakuhachi, and cello)

No Fear (Of Silence) by Douglas Cuomo (shakuhachi and cello)

We Shall (Surely) Meet Again by James Nyoraku Schlefer (koto, shamisen and shakuhachi)

Three Flame Love by John King (koto, viola and shakuhachi)

Yachiyo Jishi - traditional sankyoku (koto, shamisen and shakuhachi)





