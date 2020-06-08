Kelcey Anyá Performing Arts Academy Presents VIRTUAL SUMMER SUMMIT

Brooklyn-based performer, writer, and educator, Kelcey Anyá, announces Kelcey Anyá Performing Arts Academy's Virtual Summer Summit: A Six Week Virtual Performing Arts Experience for youth ages 10 to 17. Classes are Tuesdays through Fridays from July 7th to August 14th from 3pm-5pm ET. Apply now at www.kapartsacademy.com. Limited seats available.

"Just when I began to think there was no space for the performing arts in this new 'normal' I was reminded that in this time, 'When the world stopped, remember, we all turned to artists,'" said Kelcey Anyá. "While we're all at home, the world looked to us for a sense of normalcy and entertainment. So, I created a space that showed our young artists that they are needed, their voices are wanted and that they are supported. KAPPA was founded with our youth in mind. Our mission is to make room and hold space. It is my personal hope that the voices and spirits of our youth be amplified through our Virtual Summer Summit."

The KAPAA Virtual Summer Summit runs entirely online offering participants two hours of instruction Tuesday through Friday for six weeks culminating in a final showcase. Participants will attend three classes a week: "Tunes Tuesday" (music production), "Writing Wednesday" (spoken word & playwriting), and "Theatre Thursday" (acting). Courses will be taught Tuesday through Thursday with Fridays reserved for "Feature Friday" where participants receive a special masterclass and Q&A session from industry professionals. Upon completion of the program, participants will walk away with tangible musical and written pieces to add to their portfolios as well as theatrical tools added to their toolbox as they prepare for the upcoming audition season.

Teaching artists include award winning actress Devin E. Kessler (Williamstown, Triad Theatre, Axelrod Theatre, NYU Grad Acting c/o 2023), music producer and engineer Aaron "Birdie" Jackson (three self-produced albums and two film scores) and playwright, actor, educator and founder Kelcey Anyá (Stella Adler Studio of Acting, The Billie Holiday Theatre, Statera Arts).

Having begun her performing arts career at the tender age of two years old, Kelcey Anyá founded KAPAA with our youth in mind. Trained by the likes of Stella Adler Studio of Acting and the Billie Holiday Theatre, through KAPAA, Kelcey Anyá offers affordable, performing arts training and experience to young people any and everywhere.

The public is encouraged to donate what you can to assist in offering scholarships to young performers of color as well as any whose families have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Funds will be collected via Venmo @Kelcey-Anya, Cash app $KelceyAnya as well as a Facebook donation. For more information, find Kelcey Anyá Performing Arts Academy, LLC on Facebook and Instagram. For social media posts to share, please click here.

