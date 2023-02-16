Katherine Coleman and Roxie Pell Present SPONCON A Show Where Every Sketch Is For Sale!

Sketch shows don't pay for themselves, and thanks to the generous support of Tide To-Go Pens, this show full of branded content is ready to entertain and advertise to you! Come for the ads, stay for the giveaways! Directed and hosted by Coleman and Pell, "SponCon" is presented by Brooklyn Comedy Collective and features Ngoc Bui, Eddie Dougrou, Joe Molinaro, Laura Ornella, Eoin Wenger, and Jason Wildhagen. Its premiere will be at the Eris Mainstage on Friday, February 24 at 7:00 PM. Tickets ($15) can be purchased here. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Katherine Coleman is a New York-based comedy writer, director, and actor who met Tina Fey on the train once! She studied sketch comedy at UCBNY, and now she writes and directs videos for her YouTube channel, writes for the sketch team Wilburn, and directs the virtual sketch team at the Laugh Index Theater. Follow her @katherineisfunny to see how many pets can fit in a one bedroom apartment, and head over to katherineisfunny.com to see all of her work.

Roxie Pell is a writer, actor, and comedian living in New York. On the internet, she makes videos with the LIT Comedy house sketch team. In real life, she performs sketch comedy with A Series of Unfortunate Folks. Roxie has done improv at UCB, the PIT, and The Armory, as well as with various independent teams around the city. She's written about entertainment, culture, and news at Gothamist, The Week, The Rumpus, Frommer's, and elsewhere. She graduated from Wesleyan University with a B.A. in English and American Studies but hasn't read one single book since graduating.