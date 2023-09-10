Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Held in October

Kaiju enthusiasts, mark your calendars! Kaiju Brooklyn, an electrifying one-day event dedicated to celebrating all things Japanese giant monsters and superheroes, is set to roar into brooklynONE productions Tom Kane Theater in building 5 on October 7th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Kaiju, a Japanese word that translates to "strange beast" or "monster" in English, has captured the imaginations of fans worldwide for generations. brooklynONE productions (bkONE) and Robo7 have teamed up to bring this incredible event to Industry City. Kaiju Brooklyn promises an unforgettable experience, offering fans a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of Godzilla, Ultraman, Power Rangers, and more!

At Kaiju Brooklyn, attendees will have the chance to explore an extensive collection of kaiju toys and collectibles from dedicated vendors; discover the awe-inspiring artwork of kaiju artists, featuring prints and other captivating creations; engage with fellow fans and enthusiasts who share a passion for these iconic creatures; and experience the highlight of the event, a special screening outside in Industry City courtyard 5/6 at the end of the day.

"Kaiju Brooklyn is a celebration of the enduring love for these iconic monsters and superheroes” Anthony Marino, artistic director of brooklynONE said “it's a testament to the power of storytelling and creativity that transcends borders and generations. We can't wait to welcome fans to this thrilling experience."

But the excitement doesn't end there! After the main event, there will be a special screening of "SHIN ULTRAMAN" at 7:00 PM in Industry City Courtyard 5/6, a true cinematic treat for fans of the genre.

“I wanted to create an event on the East Coast for fans of Japanese giant monsters, superheroes and pop culture in general. Said John Bellotti Jr., creator of ROBO7. “My love for kaiju runs deep ever since I was a little kid and I've met many people here in the city who love the genre as much as I do. The fact that I can put everybody in the room together who loves the same thing is a great accomplishment, and I really hope to grow the show as the years go on!”

For event updates, ticket information, and more, please visit the link below.

About brooklynONE productions:

brooklynONE productions (bkONE) was established in 2006 as a haven for emerging artists. Based in the heart of Brooklyn, the company cultivates innovative & experimental performances of both original and established works. They maintain a strong relationship with the arts in their community and are committed to the continued expansion and creation of opportunities for artists across the New York City area. bkONE focuses on theatre, film, music, mixed media projects, event production, podcasts and more. brooklynONE productions was founded by Anthony Marino & Tom Kane.

About ROBO7:

From the mean streets of shaolin NYC comes the Artist known only as Robo7. His mother named him John but he only goes by Robo7 now. Even his cat knows him only as Robo7. Anyway, John…I mean, Robo7 loves illustrating giant monster and kung fu movie posters. His work is available for purchase in PIQ! Gift shops as well as on teepublic and Etsy. Robo7 has done artwork for magazines such as GFAN, Famous Monsters of Filmland as well as artwork for designer vinyl and enamel pins. Robo7 has sold his work at conventions such as NYCC, Megacon, Baltimore Comic Con, AwesomeCon, FivePointsFest and Gfest. When not drawing all things giant monster or kung fu fighters, Robo7 works as a scenic artist on film and TV in and around NYC.