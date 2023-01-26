Jo Ellen Pellman & More to Star in Live Podcast Recording Of AMERICAN SPIES By Sam Hamashima

The Parsnip Ship will present a free in-person podcast recording of AMERICAN SPIES by Sam Hamashima. The event will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) at 7:30pm. The play, directed by Gregory Keng Strasser (he/him), will feature cast members Jo Ellen Pellman (she/her), Grace Hamashima (she/her), Ako Dachs (she/her), Roger Yeh (he/him), and Marina Kondo (she/her). Music will be performed by actor and vocalist Lauryn Alexandria (she/her). Guests can also look forward to a live interview between host Iyvon E. (she/her) and playwright.

AMERICAN SPIES by Sam Hamashima

News travels across the Pacific on Dec. 7 resulting in foolhardy claims of Japanese sympathizers. As calls for war perpetrate a nation, The Ishii Family undertakes radical assimilation to calm the local police and fearful neighbors. Mixing family testimony and cartoon studio-ghibli charm, AMERICAN SPIES is a Queer Japanese American grandson's interpretation of the Japanese Americans' response to national disaster and their struggle to prove their patriotism.

Link to RSVP: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221228®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-parsnip-ship-presents-american-spies-by-sam-hamashima-tickets-512155630277?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center

160 Schermerhorn St, Downtown Brooklyn

Monday, January 30th, 2023 @ 7:30pm

The Parsnip Ship is a play development company that amplifies bold stories and storytellers. Their theatrical experiences are eclectic, intentional and personal. The Parsnip Ship serves writers and the artistic community by producing and promoting transformative, accessible work created by marginalized voices. Their podcast episodes are recorded in front of a live audience every month at the Mark O'Donnell Theater in Brooklyn and produced with Business Lunch Productions. The Parsnip Ship is available on iTunes, Spotify, Broadway Podcast Network, and Stitcher.