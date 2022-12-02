Jessica Fishenfeld to Sing Debut Album THE NOTHING LAMP & More World Premieres at Coffey Street Studio

Amanda + James presents multi-genre soprano and actor Jessica Fishenfeld (America's Got Talent, Stonewall), celebrating not one, not two, but THREE live world premieres within this adventurous musical experience, alongside pianist Mila Henry (The American Opera Project, Opera Cowgirls).

You'll witness the first ever live performance of Fishenfeld's debut album The Nothing Lamp by Joe Rubinstein & Mark Campbell, as well as her latest single "The Spy" by Morris & Rivers, featuring the Dudley Raine IV string quartet (Jennifer Ahn & Hannah Lynn Cohen, Violins; Dudley Raine IV, Viola; Sarah Song, Cello), and a brand new song cycle Dickinson by Scott Joiner that explores a fresh take on Emily Dickinson poetry inspired by Alena Smith's Apple TV+ series Dickinson. An ode to Fishenfeld's homecoming to New York, the evening is rounded out with musical stories about "home" by Morris & Rivers and Jason Robert Brown.

Meet the artists at the reception to follow!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

DATE & TIME

December 3rd, 2022

7:30pm (doors at 7pm)

LOCATION

Coffey Street Studio

153 Coffey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

TICKETS

Sessions Vol XVII: The Nothing Lampeventbrite.com