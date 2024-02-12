Jacqueline Woodson's Stories to be Presented at BAMkids in March

This March BAMkids will present two New York premiere productions, reimagining the beloved literary works of acclaimed author Jacqueline Woodson. With original direction by Schele Williams (The Wiz, Motown the Musical) and current direction by Tavia Riveé Jefferson, Woodson’s powerful narrative, Show Way The Musical, will transform into an enthralling theatrical production. Additionally, choreographer Hope Boykin brings Woodson's storytelling to life through the mesmerizing dance piece, The Other Side. These shows empower young minds, offering a fresh perspective on the world of literature and drama.

Woodson, celebrated for her impactful writing across various genres, brings renewed life to her work on stage at BAM. Winner of numerous Newbery Honors, National Book and Coretta Scott King Awards, and the MacArthur “Genius” Grant, Woodson and her award-winning books have connected people, art, and stories for decades. Her works, a testament to resilience and human connection, continue to captivate hearts worldwide.

After select performances, families are invited to join a post-show talkback with the award-winning author. These interactive sessions offer young audiences a unique opportunity to engage with creatives, gain deeper insights into the creative process, and delve into the subtleties of storytelling. It’s a window for young audiences to witness theater come alive, giving many their initial behind-the-scenes glimpse.

Both productions will offer relaxed performances, ensuring an inclusive and welcoming environment for neurodiverse audience members. Modifications include enhanced sensory elements, moderate house lighting, and more, allowing all attendees to fully immerse themselves in the magic of live theater.

The Other Side

New York Premiere

Adapted from the book by Jacqueline Woodson

Directed and Choreographed by Hope Boykin

Original score by Ali Jackson

Co-commissioned by the Kennedy Center and HopeBoykinDance

Fishman Space, BAM Fisher (321 Ashland Pl.)

Brooklyn, NY

Mar 2 at 11am & 3pm

Mar 3 at 11am & 3pm

Tickets are $18

Ages 7+

Clover’s mom says it isn’t safe to cross the fence that segregates their African-American side of town from the white side where Anna lives. But when the two girls strike up a friendship, they’ll find a clever way to get around the grown-up rules together. Twenty years after its first publication, MacArthur Genius Grant Winner Jacqueline Woodson’s simple yet powerful book The Other Side comes to life in an evening-length dance piece from choreographer and dance educator Hope Boykin. When literal and figurative fences keep us apart, can we find the courage—and creativity—to knock them down?

Sensory-Friendly Performance: Mar 3 at 3pm

Post-Show Talkback: Mar 2 at 3pm and Mar 3 at 11am

Hope Boykin (Director, Choreographer), a two-time "Bessie Award" winner and former member of Complexions, Philadanco, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, has choreographed for numerous esteemed companies worldwide. She's received acclaim for her virtual work and directed off-Broadway and regional theater productions. Boykin is Artistic Advisor for Dance Education at the Kennedy Center, Artistic Lead for the Kennedy Center Dance Lab, and serves as Artist-In-Residence at the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. She continues to evolve her craft as a writer, director, and filmmaker, recently releasing a short film, Beauty Size & Color, in which she earned a New York Emmy nomination. She was featured on the October 2023 cover of Dance Magazine and premiered her first evening-length work, States Of Hope at The Joyce Theater to great acclaim. With a firm belief in boundless creativity, she's dedicated to her roles as an educator, creator, mover, and motivator.

Show Way the Musical

New York Premiere

Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour

By Jacqueline Woodson

Adapted from her book Show Way, illustrated by Hudson Talbott

Music and Lyrics by Tyrone L. Robinson

Choreographed by Tiffany Quinn

Music Directed by Tiffany Underwood Holmes

Original Direction by Schele Williams

Directed by Tavia Riveé Jefferson

Fishman Space, BAM Fisher (321 Ashland Pl.)

Brooklyn, NY

Mar 16 at 2pm & 7pm

Mar 17 at 11am & 3pm

Tickets are $18

Ages 7+

MacArthur “Genius” Grant winner Jacqueline Woodson’s Newbery Honor-winning book of history, love, and resilience becomes a stage adaptation with original direction by Schele Williams, current direction by Tavia Riveé Jefferson, and new music by Tyrone L. Robinson. This moving, lyrical account based on Woodson’s own family pays tribute to women whose strength and knowledge illuminate their daughters’ lives—from slavery to freedom, through segregation, freedom marches, and the fight for literacy.

Sensory-Friendly Performance: Mar 17 at 3pm

Post-Show Talkback: Mar 16 at 7pm and Mar 17 at 11am

Tyrone L. Robinson (Composer), compositions have been showcased at prestigious venues like New York’s Public Theatre and The Vital Theatre, earning him an Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination. Robinson, an ASCAP Frederick Loewe Award recipient, also showcases his talent in filmmaking and screenwriting, honored by various film festivals and contests. He holds an M.F.A. from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Schele Williams (Original Direction)specializes in fostering new musicals with authentic representation. Currently directing Broadway revivals of Aida and The Wiz, she's also at the helm of projects like Hidden Figures in development at Disney Theatrical Group. Williams, a trailblazer in merging social justice with the arts, co-founded Black Theatre United and authored the acclaimed children’s book Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History.

Tavia Riveé Jefferson (Director), Tavia is a performer, director, and cultural coordinator. She is currently Associate Director on the Disney Theatricals revival of Aida, as well as the highly anticipated revival of The Wiz, coming to Broadway in spring 2024. After earning her communications degree from Chapman University, Tavia returned to the arts, performing in shows including All Shook Up, Trav’lin, Hairspray, Beehive, HAIR, Little Shop of Horrors, Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE, and the National Tour of Motown the Musical. During the pandemic, Tavia focused her communication and theatrical skills on building the specialized role of cultural coordination, designed to improve cultural competency in artistic spaces. Tavia is currently the Cultural Coordinator for multiple regional, touring, West End, and Broadway productions, including To Kill a Mockingbird, Company, and Hairspray. www.TaviaRivee.com.

Photo credit: Kyle Schick for Elman Studio