Dialogue With Three Chords To Continue Spring Season At The Tom Kane Theatre

Dialogue with Three Chords will return to the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City on Thursday, April 25th with "Every Cracked and Broken Thing Shines Like It's Divine, " a collection of three new plays which form a part of the ongoing narrative "The Major Arcana or The Fool's Journey."

The serialized play tells a story in installments, short plays which stand on their own, using the cards of the Major & minor Arcana of the Tarot as a guide.

Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show starts at 8pm on Thursday, April 25th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

"Every Cracked and Broken Thing Shines Like It's Divine" features three plays, which are all determined by a Tarot reading using a three-card spread.

In "The Ten of Swords or The Let Off and the Drop," a piano player tunes up and fixes a broken nightclub piano before that night's show supporting a once great jazz singer who is now falling apart.

In "The Chariot or Unwritten Doctrines," a bartender discusses the purity and poetry of drunken confessions with a regular.

In "Strength or Propaganda of the Deed," three nightclub owners meet to discuss the best ways to balance art, entertainment, and violent revolution.

"Every Cracked and Broken Thing Shines Like It's Divine" is a collection of plays about the allure of a minor key, the magical gesture of raising a middle finger, and how sometimes every day can feel like a Tuesday.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix No one will be turned away who is unable to pay.

"Every Cracked and Broken Thing Shines Like It's Divine" is presented by brooklynONE Productions (bkONE), who founded the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City. BkONE Co-founder Anthony Marino proudly presents this new series of plays, calling D3C "our sister company and family."

"Every Cracked and Broken Thing Shines Like It's Divine" features: Jessica Bathurst, Chris Buchanan.