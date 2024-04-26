Brooklyn Conservatory of Music Returns With OPEN STAGES In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn Conservatory of Music (BKCM), a 127-year-old nonprofit providing music therapy and education to New Yorkers across all five boroughs, will hold its fourth-annual Open Stages music festival on May 11, 2024 from 3-7 p.m.

Open Stages will be complete with 15 different stages on stoops, schoolyards, parks, and local cafes throughout Park Slope's most-popular streets — including 5th Avenue, which was just named the coolest street in NYC by Time Out New York.

This year's Open Stages will feature performances from over 150 musicians, showcasing 40 genres of music—everything from Klezmer to opera to jazz. Attendees can practice their waltz, contra, and salsa moves at the dance stage, or go rock out to a knockout Amy Winehouse cover band. There will be plenty for the kids to enjoy, like a Wizard-of-Oz-themed singalong at J.J. Byrne Playground and teen rock bands on the festival's Gen-Z Fren-Z stage at Milk Bar.

Open Stages also provides an opportunity for those studying at Brooklyn Conservatory of Music to step onto a stage and perform in front of an audience — some, for the first time ever. Students from the Conservatory's Community Music School, Suzuki Program, and Music Therapy Program will take part in the afternoon fun, as well as those who participate in the Conservatory's affordable studio rental program.

Open Stages was first created during the Covid pandemic in May 2021 when it became safe to gather outdoors as a way to bring the community together after over a year of isolation. Three years later, the now annual event has become wildly popular, blossoming into a beloved community asset—so much so that the nonprofit has set an ambitious new goal for this year's festival: $500,000 in charitable donations to support the Conservatory's music education and music therapy programs throughout the city.

“Open Stages is more than just a neighborhood music festival; it's a Brooklyn institution! It's a celebration of Brooklyn community, Brooklyn businesses and of course, Brooklyn musical talent!” said Chad Cooper, Executive Director of Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. “The festival is free and it's a crucial fundraiser for BKCM. We hope the good feelings on the streets of Park Slope on May 11th inspire an outpouring of donations in return. The generosity of attendees and supporters is what powers our organization's mission, enabling us to provide affordable music studio rentals, music lessons, and music therapy services to New Yorkers of all ages, talents and needs.”

Those who want to support Open Stages can purchase VIP tickets that include exclusive musical experiences, a pre-festival party, food/drink from local vendors and more, with every donation going to support more access to music for more New Yorkers. You can find more information about the Conservatory's community-based programs and events in their Annual Report or on their website.

About Brooklyn Conservatory of Music:

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music (BKCM) aims to transform lives and build community through the expressive, educational, and therapeutic powers of music. Our Park Slope home offers private music lessons, group classes, ensembles, and music therapy. Through our community engagement programs, we bring high-quality music education and music therapy to 7,000 students and clients at 80 public schools and community-based organizations across the city's five boroughs. We strive to be a safe, affirming, and inclusive place for all people to come together and experience learning, joy, creativity, and healing through music. For more information, visit: https://bkcm.org/

