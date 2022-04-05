JACK to Present New Play TRASH By Two Deaf Theatremakers

JACK presents Trash, by deaf theater-makers Andrew Morrill and James Caverly, running April 28 - 30, 2022.

Tim and Jake may be Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city, but they are polar opposites - each with very different worldviews on what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. When it comes to taking out the trash, they take a comical and insightful dive into their trash and their perceptions of each other's lives. Intended for a mixed audience of Deaf and Hearing individuals, Trash serves as a fierce and funny first step for this promising writing/performing duo.

Directed by Michelle Banks. Featuring: Andrew Morrill, James Caverly, Shanika Hewitt, Dickie Hearts, Chris Ogren.

Trash is the second presentation as part of a new play development program, JACK Labs - intended as an opportunity for playwrights to advance a play past the "workshop" phase, but without the pressure of a multi-week run.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.jackny.org.