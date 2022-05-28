JACK Announces 2022 Summer/Fall Season

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK has formed an explosive line up for its summer/fall 2022 season, with the premiere of two theatrical works: Hoi Polloi's White on White, and powerhouse duo Peter Mills Weiss & Julia Mounsey with their play Open Mic Night, dance works by Kensaku Shinohara and TRIBE, and a dance-party-performance by The Dragon Sisters. The season also includes the second-annual Radical Acts Festival and the Spanish-language musical Desaparecidas, with music composed by Jaime Lozano.

LOCATION: 20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Accessible subway station: Franklin Avenue C/Shuttle

WEBSITE: www.jackny.org



THE SEASON:



Hoi Polloi:

WHITE ON WHITE

June 23 - July 9

Written by Robert Quillen Camp

Co-Directed by Alec Duffy & Lori E. Parquet

OBIE-winning theater company Hoi Polloi (Three Pianos; All Hands) returns to JACK with a peek inside the meeting of a white anti-racist affinity group. As the members reckon with sacrifices they must make to live up to their principles, other forces begin to disrupt and unsettle their efforts. An uncanny ode to honesty, forgiveness, and accountability, this ensemble tour de force pulls the audience on a descent from the too-real to the sub-real.

Kensaku Shinohara:

GOOD BYE

July 28 - 30



Choreographer/dancer Kensaku Shinohara shares a solo dance performance that reflects on sexuality, objectification, intimacy, dominance and boundaries. In this autobiographical piece, Shinohara traces the cultural shift in his moving from Japan to the U.S., the chaos and confrontation that he experienced, and the plunges he takes as he navigates the war zone of identity and physical collisions. Curated by Stacy Grossfield as part of her Images // Landscapes series at JACK

The Dragon Sisters:

THE QUICK FLIGHT TOUR

August 25 - 26

The Quick Flight Tour is an evening of dynamic performance, live theater, and original music created, performed and directed by The Dragon Sisters. This production explores themes of community, non-binary gender expression, and navigating the fine art world as queer black artists. It illustrates the many sides of The Dragon Sisters: classical dancers and rap artists, soulmates and collaborators, and bearers of historical trauma and activists. The show is a three-dimensional realization of their debut studio EP, The Fine Print, and features band mates John Feliciano, David Frazier, and Kala. It is a love letter to their community and their sisterhood.

TRIBE:

Solace of RED - Vol. II

September 30 - October 1

Solace of RED - Vol. II is a performance residency incubator initiated by TRIBE's Artistic Director Shamel Pitts that will explore the intimate multidisciplinary work of artists from the Brooklyn-based arts collective TRIBE, culminating in two public gatherings. The residency intertwines the languages of dance, poetry, spoken word, transmedia art, music, and movement into one live experience. In the residency, participating TRIBE artists dig within and journey to where they are most alone, vulnerable, and separate, alienated by their individuality, race, sexuality, and ideologies. It aims to share the weight of the creative practice with one another while finding solace and allowing space for each artist's voice to be expressed. The first round of TRIBE artists participating in the development of Solace of RED include: Shamel Pitts (Choreographer), Tushrik Fredericks (Choreographer & Performer), Ashley Pierre-Louis (Choreographer & Performer), Marcella Lewis (Choreographer & Performer), and Lucca Del Carlo (Transmedia Artist).

Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey:

OPEN MIC NIGHT

October 13 - 30

A eulogy for the chaos and failure of a bygone performance scene, this play is a wake for a venue that never existed, with an invented name and origin story. There will be jokes, several reenactments, and some snacks. The piece will culminate in a eulogy - a speech celebrating not only the life of the fictional space, but of every real space we have lost, and the many lives we led in those spaces.

RADICAL ACTS FESTIVAL

November 9 - November 20

In this second-annual festival, each night features a different artist and their interpretation of radical: Radical joy! Radical mayhem! Radical experiments in sound, light, time and language, and radical confrontations with today's pressing issues.

DESAPARECIDAS

Music by Jaime Lozano, Book by Georgina Escobar, Lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, Directed by Rachel M. Stevens

December 2 - 17



In this tapestry of song, documentary, and fiction, Desaparecidas dramatizes the struggle to end gender-based violence and the killing of women and girls in Ciudad Juárez, México. When a young girl on the eve of her quinceañera encounters a gathering of women whose lives have all been touched by acts of gender-based violence, she is inspired to imagine a future beyond her expected fate. Desaparecidas celebrates the individual lives of women in México, illuminating the challenge of embracing cultural customs while fighting for autonomy in a dangerous world of machismo.

JACK's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, The New York Community Trust, Howard Gilman Foundation, The Lozen Foundation, Mellon Foundation New York Theater Program in partnership with Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Hyde & Watson Foundation, Theater Development Fund, The Lida Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, The Bains Family Foundation, The Squire Foundation, and Ridgewood Savings Bank, in addition to many generous individuals.